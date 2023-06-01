Summer may still be three weeks away, but Kendall Jenner is already bringing the heat with her outfits. The 818 Tequila founder never shies away from sizzling, nipple-freeing fashion moments, but she really outdid herself with her latest look. In fact, Jenner’s black mini dress with flower pasties, which the model shared in a series of Instagram photos on May 31st, is essentially naked dressing 2.0, if you will.

Though Jenner has yet to upload the picture on her IG feed (imagine how many likes that will get...), her go-to stylist, Dani Michelle, has us covered. Below, take a closer peek at Jenner’s jaw-dropping number, which comes straight from David Koma’s Fall/Winter 2023 runway. The piece features two 3D red flower petals attached to a beige mesh portion of her dress. The supermodel then accessorized with a feather-light skinny scarf, which looked incredibly glamorous blowing in the wind as the fashion girl posed on a boat. Finally, Jenner completed the risqué ‘fit with simple (albeit ultra-luxe) black pointy sling-back pumps from Bottega Veneta because one shouldn’t take the attention away from this dress.

It’s no secret Jenner has been stepping out in one skin-baring look after the other this month. Earlier this week, while on vacation, she shared an image of herself in a sheer navy blue dress over a skimpy string bikini, with the picture-perfect water in the background, no less. Moreover, the entrepreneur toted around an oversized wicker bag for an afternoon of sightseeing.

You can certainly DIY Jenner’s look, which isn’t available yet, with some petals from your nearest craft store — just be wary of wearing the decal on a windy day. For a more practical option though, shop a flower-adorned top below. Throw a skinny scarf and black heels into the mix, and you’re basically Kendall.