Trigger Warning: This story contains references to disordered eating and mental illness.

Of her many accolades and skills — Emmy-winning red carpet reporter, bestselling author, dancer — one thing Keltie Knight has yet to master is the art of sugarcoating. The E! host and former Rockette has become notorious over the years for her unfiltered, razor-sharp hot takes which have manifested in a hit podcast, LadyGang, and three books, one of which hit the New York Times bestseller list and another is about to hit shelves Nov. 24.

Yes, believe it or not, her latest project, the “part memoir, part manifesto, part workbook” titled The F*ck Them Theory, is arguably her most raw yet. An unofficial challenge to empowering self-help systems like Mel Robbins’ famous “Let Them Theory,” Keltie’s latest proposal “is your permission slip to stop apologizing and start transforming rejection into power.”

“I think I'm known for being authentic and loud and a little bit thirsty with the LadyGang podcast and just my career on red carpets and wanting to be on the best-dressed list — even though I was on the worst-dressed list,” Knight says to me on a recent phone call. “I think what is really different is that this book is the hard stuff. I think I've been kind of surface level in the advice that I've given or the window that I've allowed people to see.”

True to form, the TV host reveals some highly personal experiences involving rejection, heartbreak, family trauma, and self-worth and the methods in which she approached said experiences. Each chapter tackles specific subject matter and themes: F*ck Being The Bigger Person, F*ck Feeling Like A Fraud, F*ck Your Goal Weight, F*ck The F*ck Boys, to name a few. After her first-person anecdote on each topic, Knight also includes references to public figures and celebrities — Selena Gomez, Kate Hudson, and Jennifer Lopez — who’ve openly navigated similar trials.

“I was really happy that I got to highlight some of the internal strengths of these amazing women that have entertained my fantasy on the red carpet for so many years because I know that there's so much more to them fighting for pay equality, getting out of bad relationships, admitting to the world stuff about themselves that's going to run and live as a headline for the rest of their lives that they'll never be able to get away from,” she says. “It's so brave that it was a real honor to include them.”

Ahead, Knight digs into The F*ck Them Theory and why it finally allowed her permission to be her most authentic self — sans apology.

Courtesy of Keltie Knight

Your writing style is unfiltered. It's authentic. How do you feel this book and subject matter is different from what you’ve done in the past?

I think that people will be really surprised by the amount of heart and the amount of real darkness in this book. I'm talking about eating disorders and GLP-1s and abusing prescription pills, my brother's trips to the psych ward, my secret sister I only found on Facebook. There's just a lot of stories. I thought, “I'm going to push it as far as I can, but if I push it this far, I'll definitely lose my job.”

And so this is really my nothing to lose moment where I was just like, “F*ck it. I feel so alone. I want to know if anyone else is going through this. Let me put this out here and see what I get.”

I do feel like people — like myself — will relate to some of your stories and themes around shame and hiding the things that bring us shame.

No, I love that. I have this little mentee group that I do. I was talking [to one of my mentees] about really wanting to be on The Drew Barrymore Show, and I couldn't get an answer. And so I wrote this very impassioned email to the producer about having Drew Barrymore's poster on my wall as a child and that I've never interviewed her.

And I was explaining this on the call to my mentee, saying, “The hustle never ends. You just have to really go after what you want.” She was like, “I feel so much better because you make it look so easy. I feel like everything's just dropped in your lap. And I just think if I had the right team or the right person or the right confidence that this would happen for me.”

And I was like, “No, girl, every single person in Hollywood, whether they are me or Beyoncé, is crawling tooth and nail out of their own life, their own self-doubt, their own impostor syndrome every single day.” And I think she felt really seen, and that's what I want.

Was there anything you were hesitant to address or discuss in the book?

I mean, there are a couple things. I think I’ve been, like so many women in Hollywood, a very good liar about the state of my own body dysmorphia my entire life. And I've never talked about it.

And I really didn't want to write that chapter. I had a friend pass away when I was in junior high school from anorexia, and I wrote about that. And I really didn't even want to admit it because I'm healthy and I'm whatever, and I'm faking it.

And I knew that my parents were going to read this book. I knew that my husband was going to read this book, and I have lied and I've lied to everyone my whole life. And I knew that people would read it and they would judge me and then also I would have to admit that I lied. And that was really hard.

And I think that those are the parts of the book that are really difficult because there is so much shame in womanhood, whether it's you got out of a bad marriage or you are dealing with body stuff or brain stuff or postpartum stuff or financial stuff. There's so many women that are so in debt and would not tell a soul. And I wanted to show that we, as women, we keep secrets from the people closest to us.

And I thought, well, if I share this really tough secret about myself, and I share all the ugliest parts about my personality, then I'm free. But man, it's scary. It's really scary. Because you're just waiting for people to weaponize it against you. And that's why celebrities are so careful about what they say. Because the minute you admit something, then forever the headline is about that thing, that hard thing.

I hear that. Once a public person discloses something personal or difficult, there will always be a very specific narrative that's told about them beyond the success and the amazing impact that they've had on the world.

Yes. And that's why the conclusion of this book is basically like “I am the messiest, best, most amazing, meanest, craziest woman alive.” Basically the summation of that is that we have put ourselves in these categories of either being well or unwell, which is the problem with the self-help business. The self-help business has always been like “Do these 10 steps, and you will feel forever happiness” or “You will be able to have your aha moment.”

And I don't believe that. I believe it's a constant grind for wellness. It's a constant grind to get over whatever's being thrown at you that day and that we are multitudes of women. I am incredibly successful, high functioning, can be lovely, can be a great friend. I'm a great partner. I'm super fun at a party. But I'm also really messy, unsure; have impostor syndrome; feel like I'm doing a bad job; can be very ugly; can be jealous; can be nasty; can be ruthless. We can be all of those things.

One of favorite parts of the book were your “10 Commandments.” Are there any commandments that you feel like you still struggle with currently?

I think there are two. First, “Thou shalt remember that self-love is the ultimate power move.” That's No. 10 for a reason because it's the hardest one. Also, the second commandment, “Thou shall not shrink,” is another one. I think that taking up space, believing in what you bring in all areas of your life, is such a difficult thing. It's really difficult for me.

And whereas I can sometimes shine in certain areas of my life, I'll shrink in other areas. And one of my goals for this year was to stop talking negatively about myself to myself. I was like, OK, you might say it to other people, but in your own head, instead of being like, “Oh, I'm so stupid,” just stop doing that. And that has been very difficult. So I think it's hard not to shrink. It's hard not to have the pressures of the world make you feel small.

What does self-love look like for you right now?

No. 1 is that I don't need to earn rest. So, for me, I love myself by doing things that are only for joy. That can be hanging out in my garden, trimming my lavender, taking my dog for a walk, watching a movie that's not nominated for an Oscar just because I want to watch it. Doing a workout that's not even hard, but just because I really love the teacher. Vintage shopping. That's self-love to me. Loving my life, enjoying the space in-between accolades is such a big self-love thing for me.

Another thing is not isolating. So when I feel my best is when I'm around people that love me, my husband, my friends. But it's the last thing I do because when I'm really mean to myself, I sit at this desk, and I'm like, “OK, you can work your way out of being a terrible loser in your life. And if you just hustle more, you'll have success and then you'll be happy.”

But what really makes me happy is going and having a great birthday dinner with two friends of mine and yakking till 2 in the morning. So those kinds of things. I'm not about the self-love being like, “Put up a Post-it note on your mirror.” I mean, that does help, but again, the self-help world has given us these tools that actually don't really work.

Well, speaking of notes, in one of your chapters, you mention the poster board you made that said “It will take an exceptional man to be with me because I am beyond extraordinary.” You found the exceptional man. So what would you put on your poster board today?

Well, it's so funny, I just have one right here on my desk. So my poster board today says, “Show the work; show the payoff; be a help reel, not a highlight reel.”

What feedback have you received from family and friends so far?

I think that there is a large portion of our LadyGang podcast listeners that had no idea that I was in such a bad place last year right before our big festival. That's been really interesting. My husband, I think he just is maybe bubble-wrapping me a little more than he used to, which I deeply appreciate.

And I think a lot of my friends are almost scared of me now. I don't know how to describe it, but I think it's been different than I expect it to be. I guess when you share all this stuff, you kind of think people will be like, “Oh, my God. And no, we love you anyways, and we've always loved you.” And I think that people are taken aback because they're like, “Whoa, I really thought I knew her and now maybe I didn't know her.” So I've had to repair some relationships, that's for sure.

And my brother, who I talk about a lot in this book, is mentally ill, and I really wanted to share his story. And it is brutal in the book, and it was brutal reading it for the audiobook.

And when I talked to him about it, I actually said, “Do you want to read it?” And he said no. And then my publisher said that I could not put this out without getting approval from him because it's about his life and his medical history.

And I said, “OK, I'm going to read you the highlights or whatever.” And he said to me, it was actually really beautiful. He said, “There are a lot of people like me who are unsteady in life, but there are a lot of people like you, the caregivers, and nobody ever talks about the caregivers. No one ever checks in on the person who's taking care of their elder parents or who's taking care of their friend or sister that is addicted to something. No one's ever asking about the strong person.” So he's like, “You got to do this.”

Who would you say this book is for?

The book was definitely selfish; it was like a purging. I felt like everyone hated me. Everyone thought I was this absolutely mean, psycho workaholic, and I needed to explain myself and explain these traumas and what makes me tick and why I am the way I am. So there was a whole very selfish part. But I think that each chapter is for a different woman in my life.

There's a chapter I talk a lot about clothing and how to dress, and it seems so random. I was like, I almost didn't include it because it's in the heat of all this mental stuff, but I do think clothes play such an important role on how we get promoted, how we get perceived, how we get paid. And I really think about that story, that chapter, and I think about one particular woman that I want that lesson for.

I think about the love and dating chapter; I think about my other workaholics. I really understand this will be an enjoyable book for our celebrity friends to read, but this book will mean a lot to the wonderfully extraordinary regular women just trying to get through life.

And I just wanted there to be a guidebook. I wanted there to be a guidebook that told the truth. So, yeah, it's for everyone. It definitely started as a means to explain myself. And through that, I really discovered this sort of new set of rules for womanhood, if you will.