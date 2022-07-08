You Only Need Two Pieces To Copy Emily Ratajkowski’s Favorite Summer Outfit

Everyone has their go-to outfit combination. Having an ensemble that works for you, without fail, can make getting dressed that much easier, especially when you’re short on time. It appears that celebrities, too, can relate to this train of thought — as evidenced by Emily Ratajkowski in her dress and sneakers outfit. The model was in Europe for Paris Haute Couture Week and recently wore the aforementioned ensemble while strolling around the French capital. The look felt sporty and chic while offering an off-duty take on how to style your LBD. What’s more, the dress and sneakers combo seems to be Ratajkowski’s favorite for summer.

Earlier this week, the model shared a series of videos and snaps from her Parisian adventure via Instagram. The social media post revealed that Ratajkowski wore a black Nixy dress from Are You Am I. (Fun fact: She hasn’t worn the brand since 2020, and the last Are You Am I frock she donned was also an LBD — which, unlike the Nixy number, is still in stock.) To finish, she teamed it with a pair of brown 2002R New Balance sneakers. The shoes added a sporty, casual flair to her look, which would be nearly impossible to achieve with other summery styles like a sandal or a strappy heel.

Take a look at Ratajkowski’s recent street style file and you’ll notice that the model is not new to the dress and sneakers combo. Just a little over a month ago, while visiting Cannes in May 2022, she sported a pair of white Supergas (her all-time favorite sneaker) and teamed it with a colorful, scrapbook-style midi dress from Coperni. A few days before that, while out in New York City, she wore another Coperni frock — a “naked” black dress — with a pair of chunky Salomon XT-6 Advanced sneakers. Lastly, in early May 2022, she donned an orange midi dress with a set of 4089 Training 9ts Slim white sneakers from Superga.

Pepe Mendez/GC Images

MEGA/GC Images

If you love Ratajkowski’s dress plus sneakers outfits, try out the combo for yourself. Although her exact dress is currently sold out, her entire look is still easy to replicate, as there is no shortage of black mini dresses on the market. Shop the TZR-approved alternate picks to EmRata’s ensemble ahead.

