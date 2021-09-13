The One Athleisure Piece Katie Holmes Will Never Wear

The return of in-person shows and presentations at New York Fashion Week finally gave celebrities, street style stars, and editors a chance to flex their re-emergence outfits. Printed dresses, polished suit sets, and monochromatic ensembles were a few of the outstanding looks that dotted the Big Apple’s busiest avenues. Mixed in the crowd was one local NYC resident to watch: Katie Holmes. TZR caught up with the actor and director at the Kate Spade New York event to chat about fashion trends and her personal style. As her fans know, Holmes’ outfits at New York Fashion Week were unmissable delights.

She kicked off her NYFW activities in a Christian Siriano suit set, then went on to master the cutout trend like a pro at the Vacheron Constantin store opening on Sept. 8. (Holmes wore a Christopher Esber Multi Panel Dress, which she styled with Adidas sneakers.) That same day, the actor kept her outfit bright and colorful with a teal midi dress and animal print heels at Kate Spade New York’s pop-up installation. Though it appears Holmes isn’t afraid to experiment and wear all types of outfits, there is one particular trend she isn’t keen to participate in.

“I’m not into the tight shorts — biker shorts. I don’t look good in them at all,” she tells TZR. Instead, for fans who keep tabs on her off-duty style, you’ll know that Holmes typically gravitates towards cozy joggers, hoodies, and sweatpants for her athleisure outfits. “Biker shorts don’t work on me, and you have to know what works and what doesn’t. What you can take part in and what you can’t. I can not.”

The athleisure staple might not be Holmes’ favorite, but you can find other wardrobe basics — such as white t-shirts and jeans — in her closet. Holmes revealed that she often gets paint on her tees (she shared a sample of her artwork on Instagram back in January), so she has to have multiples on hand. And for those who have a strong opinion between crewneck or V-neck tees, Holmes is team crewneck. She also loves vintage rock tees and vintage Levi’s jeans — a good style tidbit to work into your own ensembles if you admire Holmes’ outfits.

At the end of the day, the actor’s dressing philosophy is fairly straightforward: wear what makes you feel good. “That is pretty simple,” she says nonchalantly.