Well, folks, congratulations are definitely in order for Kate Winslet, who was just named L’Oréal Paris' newest spokesperson. The 45-year-old actor is set to represent the brand on a global scale alongside fellow icons like Helen Mirren, Viola Davis, and Eva Longoria — to name just a few. Of course, there have to be many reasons why L’Oréal Paris picked Winslet, but according to the company’s global president, Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, it really comes down to everything she represents.

“Kate Winslet is a true icon — in film and as a strong woman,” writes Viguier-Hovasse in a press release sent to TZR. “[She’s] an empowering voice in our mission at L’Oréal Paris: believe in yourself so the next generation doesn’t doubt it for a moment. With her talent for elevating women’s stories and supporting those without a voice, Kate Winslet shares our reason for being at L’Oréal Paris. To encourage women to know their worth, celebrate their beauty, and dare to be themselves.”

Speaking of encouraging women to know their worth: Winslet recently opened up to The New York Times about the beauty of aging and how she worries over the fact that the current generation is constantly trying to fight it by way of photo filters. “Faces that change, that move, are beautiful faces,” she says. “But we’ve stopped learning how to love those faces because we keep covering them up with filters now because of social media and anyone can photoshop themselves, and airbrush themselves, and so they do.”

In the same interview, Winslet revealed that she wouldn’t allow anyone to airbrush her wrinkles in HBO’s Mare of Easttown, her latest project in which she stars as a small-town detective investigating a local murder (she also served as executive producer). And she also wouldn’t let them re-touch the promotional photos, either. She tells The Times: “They were like ‘Kate, really, you can’t,’ and I’m like ‘Guys, I know how many lines I have by the side of my eye, please put them all back.’”

In regards to her own self-perception, Winslet says “It’s taken work to get to a place where I make no apology for who I am, where I accept my flaws,” in a statement about her partnership with L’Oréal. “I’m delighted to join the L’Oréal Paris sisterhood to say: It takes courage and strength to believe that you are worth it. Sometimes, you may not feel worth it at all... We all have moments like that, and that is what makes us all human. But, the more you say these words and believe in everything that you truly are, and however you identify, then with time and belief in yourself, you too will feel worth it.”