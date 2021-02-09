Leave it to TikTok to find the next great foundation formula — and fast. After only launching in January, the new L'Oréal Paris foundation powder is going viral on TikTok. Videos featuring the new beauty product — full name Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation-in-a-Powder — are fetching millions of views in 24 hours; one of the most recent videos showing how the formula looks on skin after application has been viewed more than 15 million times. Bravo, L'Oréal Paris.

Some of the latest viral videos feature a clip at the beginning from TikTok user Rocio Soria, as well, who featured the product in an application video to the tune of 4.7 million views and counting. In Soria's mini review, the content creator applies the foundation to one half of her face using the included sponge, remarking how the coverage is "insane." (Notable, since this snippet is being remixed into other Foundation-in-a-Powder try-on videos.) "Like, what?" Soria continued while applying the internet-famous powder foundation. "That is beautiful."

The most seasoned beauty buyer is bound to be impressed by the TikToks showing off the formula's coverage. Even using the relatively simple makeup sponge included with the Foundation-in-a-Powder — no fancy brushes or technique — the full-coverage, natural matte product appears to glide effortlessly onto skin, smooth as butter. Oh, and in case you haven't heard the best part yet: it only retails for $14.99.

"When I tell you I've never run to Ulta so fast in my life and I'm literally in the parking lot right now," started TikTok user Randa Rose in another review for the foundation. In a follow-up clip, Rose also included that the Foundation-in-a-Powder was "sold out of four Ultas." Some shades are already sold out online at Ulta Beauty, as well, though luckily the range is still in stock on L'Oréal Paris' website and at Amazon.

You'll get one more vote of confidence if you do shop the foundation online, too: It's already garnering so many 5-star reviews. The product currently has a 4.6-star rating on L'Oréal Paris' own website, Ulta Beauty, and Target. It's safe to say that people are extremely excited about having a 24-hour, full-coverage powder foundation at this price point.

Try it out for yourself, and see if it'll inspire you to hop on TikTok to make your own review — you never know. Ahead, L’Oréal Paris' new Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation-in-a-Powder.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.