We Just Found The Perfect Moisturizer For Over-50 Skin, Courtesy Of Helen Mirren

After presenting at the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, you can add one more accolade to Dame Helen Mirren’s well-decorated resume. The 75-year-old actor appeared at the televised ceremony on April 4 in not one, but two stunning red gowns — the first by Michael Kors, the second by Badgley Mischka. And as any beauty fan can tell you, this means that Helen Mirren’s 2021 SAG Awards makeup needed to fit right into the red-carpet occasion, while still being flexible enough to work with two different outfits.

A tall order for some, but seemingly not for Mirren and makeup artist Jo Strettel, who used L'Oréal Paris products on the multi-hyphenate. To start, Strettel created a hydrated, blurred, and color-corrected skin care base by using the $24.99 Age Perfect Rosy Tone Fragrance Free Face Moisturizer and the $24.99 Rosy Tone Anti-Aging Eye Brightener, the latter of which also helped minimize dark circles. She followed up with the $15.99 Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation in Natural Buff, $12.99 Radiant Concealer with Hydrating Serum in Warm Beige, a touch of powder, and the $12.99 mauve Satin Blush — making sure the look complemented Mirren’s natural skin.

The artist then filled in Mirren’s brows with the Age Perfect Brow Magnifying Pencil in Taupe Gray ($9.99) and applied the Age Perfect Satin Glide Eyeliner in Chocolate Brown ($9.99) to her eyes. “I used this on the top and bottom lashes and concentrated the pigment more on the outside of her eye,” Strettel explained in a press email. “I slipped the pencil into the crease of the eye and blended it with a brush to contour her eye shape and give the whole look a smoky effect. I also buffed in a chocolate brown eyeshadow powder to smoke the look up a bit more.”

Courtesy of Jo Strettel

Strettel amplified Mirren’s lashes with the $10.99 Matte Signature Liquid Dip Eyeliner. “I then pressed Matte Signature eyeliner into her lash line and in between sparse areas of the lashes to give her a thick and bushy effect,” she noted. “For her lashes, I used the Age Perfect Lash Magnifying Mascara in Black.”

Finally, for Mirren’s lips, the artist used two unique approaches. “For her look while announcing nominations, I lined her lips with Age Perfect Anti-Feathering Lip Liner in Nude Pink, and then applied Age Perfect Satin Lipstick in Glowing Nude to her full lips, [and] concentrated the Vibrant Fuchsia shade in the center of her lips,” Strettel continued. “For her look with the ‘red carpet,’ I used a slightly stronger color with Age Perfect Anti-Feathering Lip Liner in Bold Orchid and Age Perfect Satin Lipstick in Pink Petal.”

Courtesy of Jo Strettel

Below, shop the Mirren-approved makeup and skin care.

