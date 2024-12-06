There’s the party girls, and then there’s the stay-at-home girls. If your holiday gifting list consists of one or more of the latter homebody whose idea of the perfect festive seasonal moment is watching The Holiday while tucked in for the night and basking in solitude, you just hit the jackpot. Being snug and chic is in fact, attainable, and the latest crop of cozy gifts proves this in spades.

From the quintessential puffer to luxe knits, comfy boxers, lingerie, and slippers, sometimes the best present is a respite from party clothes and teetering heels. Who doesn’t love to stay warm by the fire, have a glass of wine, and indulge their inner introvert? And when you’ve got brands like The Row, Celine, Bode, and Loewe hosting your staycation vibes, it doesn’t get much more idyllic. Life may not be a rom-com, but a girl can dream, right?

Yes, a glamorous soireé in an equally opulent locale will always have a certain appeal this time of year. But sometimes (or often), a party for one at home under the covers is the way to go. Ahead, check out all the best — and coziest — gifts for a perfect night in.

The North Face Women’s Cold Spell Cropped Down Jacket $450 See on The North Face This sleek and cropped version of a classic puffer jacket from North Face proves that when the temperatures drop, your cuteness level doesn’t have to.

Comme Si La Boxer Classica Trio $270 See On Comme Si These Comme Si boxers are the ultimate coquette-meets-menswear moment to lounge around in at home. They come in a set of three so whether you decide to go monochromatic or a rainbow of colors, you’re set.

Brave Pudding Hampton Strolls Womens Knit Sock Shoe $380 See on Brave Pudding These fabulously fashion-forward Brave Pudding sock shoes are the perfect marriage of warm, luxurious socks and the most comfortable shoe ever.

Loewe Bunny Cushion $1,100 See On My Theresa These Loewe wool pillows, from their latest collaboration with ceramicist studio Suna Fujita, are joyful and add just the right amount of fashion and coziness to your home decor.

Celine Fur Slides Triomphe $890 See On Celine These Celine shearling slippers are like pillows on your feet. Why ever leave the house?

UGG All Gender Campfire Crafted Regenerate $220 See On UGG It’s not winter if you’re not wearing Uggs. This particular style is lined with upcycled wool, and there will be nary a cold foot in sight.

Fara Homidi Essential Holiday Lip Set $124 See On Fara Homidi Just because you’re at home doesn’t mean you have to skip glam. This holiday lip set from Fara Homidi is great for when you need to add a little glow to your cheeks and lips. Bonus is the product’s chicest shade of robin-egg blue.

Flamingo Estate Holiday Wreath $275 See On Flamingo Estate Home is where the made-to-order wreaths are. These fresh wreaths from Flamingo Estate are the right amount of holiday cheer and chic.

The Row Hotie Cardigan in Wool $1,590 See On The Row This minimal and luxurious red cardigan from the Row is what Santa would wear if he went full fashion.

Cire Trudon Versailles Large Candle $690 See On Moda Operandi Candles have the power to transport, and this treasure from iconic candle maker Cire Trudon will send you straight to the Gardens of Versailles thanks to its key notes of fresh peony, thyme, and mint.