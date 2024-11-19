There are a number of designer brands who have gained notoriety for their specific aesthetics and silhouettes, but few have specific items of clothing that have transcended their fashion house codes to become icons in their own right. This rare feat is exactly why Burberry Beauty’s relaunched makeup line is inspired by its trench coat, a piece of outerwear that’s become synonymous with British style.

Just like the coat’s ability to keep you dry and warm in the rain, the brand’s new complexion products are powered with its Trench Protect Technology. This acts a shield to protect your makeup from the elements, including sweat, humidity, water, and heat, all while feeling breathable on skin.

After hitting pause on the line in 2017, the complexion items, along with a handful of additional new products, arrived on Nordstrom’s site at the beginning of November. The entire offering consists of nine staples to create both everyday and elevated classic makeup looks, including a radiance primer, full-coverage foundation, full-coverage concealer, volumizing mascara, a setting powder, eyeshadow quads, and three finishes of lipstick (high-shine, matte, and stain).

Courtesy of Burberry Beauty

Along with the formulas, Burberry Beauty’s makeup packaging is a nod to the famous trench. It features sleek beige tubes or bottles with gold caps that mimic the brass buttons on the brand’s outerwear.

Burberry Makeup’s revamped collection is now available exclusively at nordstrom.com, and will launch at the department store’s New York City location in March 2025. Get acquainted with some of the initial lineup’s highlights, below.

Shop Must-Have Burberry Makeup Products