While fashion muses like Ayo Edebiri and Emma Stone certainly held down the fort at last week’s 2024 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs), one native Brit (and five-time BAFTA winner) was noticeably absent from the star-studded lineup: Kate Winslet. Unlike previous award seasons, Winslet has skipped every major award soirée so far this year, and up until now, she hasn’t been spotted publicly since Vogue World in September. As we cross our fingers for an appearance from the star at the Academy Awards on March 10, Winslet’s latest black-and-white suit set will surely tide us over whether or not she walks the red carpet at the iconic Dolby Theater.

On the evening of Feb. 26, Winslet arrived at the Museum of Natural History to celebrate the New York premiere of her newest HBO Max series, The Regime. Ahead of the show’s debut screening, the Titanic actor posed on the red carpet in the aforementioned sleek co-ord, which featured a striking oversized white blazer. Underneath her timeless topper, Winslet went a slightly sultrier route by pairing her wide-leg trousers with a semi-sheer black bustier top complete with balconette lining. Her footwear of the evening was a pair of pointy, croc-embossed kitten heels that occasionally peeped out from under the hem of her elongated pants. Staying true to form on the accessories front, she opted out of a necklace and layered on multiple gold rings and drop diamond earrings instead.

While it’s certainly been a minute since the award-winning actor graced our Instagram timeline, there’s no denying that her suit set is classic Winslet. In fact, much like her Monday night red carpet-ready attire, both of her other most recent appearances included a chic white blazer to round out each look. On Sept. 14, at the second-annual Vogue World event in London, Winslet made the grandest of entrances in another stark white blazer, which she paired with wide-leg ivory slacks. Like her premiere outfit, she once again styled a saucy bustier top under her outerwear, except this time it was in a barely there nude color.

A few months earlier, on May 26, Winslet again surprised fans at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival dressed in, you guessed it, one more white blazer-adorned ensemble. For the L’Oreal Lights On Women Awards, the A-lister chose a fitted blazer embellished with a shimmery black trim that coordinated with her black cutout-heavy top. Her white trousers included a more cropped silhouette than she usually selects, which allowed her black pumps a moment of appreciation. All this to say? No matter how many times she sources a white blazer, the ‘fit will always feel fresh.

If Winslet's three top-notch white blazers aren't proof enough that you need one in your year-round rotation, take it from us: It's a must-have.