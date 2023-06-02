Now that we’re in the midst of peak wedding season, you may be scrolling through your favorite retailer sites for a chic look to wear to an upcoming ceremony, or texting your friend group for outfit ideas. Here’s an easier solution, though: Take style inspiration straight from Kate Middleton, who just wore a stunning wedding guest look that’s primed for a black-tie dress code. On May 31, the Princess of Wales attended the nuptials of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif, which was held at Zahran Palace in Amman, Jordan.

For the Islamic ceremony, Middleton pulled her look from the Elie Saab archives. Her ethereal floor-length, blush-pink gown came from the Fall/Winter 2017 collection and featured a high neckline, floral embroidery, and pleats. As for her shoes, the royal opted for Prada’s Wavy Triple-Banded Scalloped Suede Sandals in a light beige color, which perfectly complemented her pastel pink number. Wilbur & Gussie’s gold glitter clutch added a sparkly touch to Middleton’s regal outfit. Lastly, the princess completed her special occasion look with a pair of statement drop earrings.

As always, Prince William was by Middleton’s side for the public appearance. He went with a sharp dark navy suit and royal blue tie for the royal event. We’ve never seen a more polished couple. Other notable wedding guests included Princess Beatrice, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, and First Lady Jill Biden.

It’s not unusual for royals to attend the wedding ceremonies of other fellow royals, so it makes sense for the two to celebrate Crown Prince Hussein on his big day. What is more noteworthy, however, is that both William and Middleton share special connections with Jordan. Back in 2018, William visited the country and Crown Prince Hussein hosted him during this trip. As for Middleton, she lived in Jordan from ages two to four, when her father worked at British Airways.

Should you be inspired to don a blush-pink number at an upcoming wedding, shop a near-identical style to Middleton’s below. And don’t stop there — complete the look with princess-approved accessories, too.