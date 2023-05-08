If you love Prince William and Kate Middleton, you likely rolled out of bed at the crack of dawn on Saturday, May 6 to see them attend King Charles III’s coronation at Westminster Abbey. Her Alexander McQueen’s look? Wow. Fortunately for die-hard fans, the celebrations and appearances didn’t end right after the ceremony. The next day, the royal couple popped up in Windsor, England for the Coronation Big Lunch, which gathers the community for an afternoon of food and fun. For the casual outing, Middleton wore Veja white sneakers with a blazer and pants as she made her way around town.

Should the shoes look familiar to you, that’s because she wears the French footwear brand’s metallic low-top Esplar sneakers religiously. Before Sunday, the most recent shoe sighting may have been earlier this year when she visited Landau Forte College on February 8. She stuck to one of her signature outfit formulas by teaming the casual kicks with a white Zara blazer — another brand she gravitates towards — a cashmere pullover from Kiltane, and crepe cigarette trousers by L.K. Bennett. The Princess of Wales rarely strays far from her go-to brands, so it’s no surprise she often steps out in Veja’s shoes.

This time around though, she elevated the laid-back sneakers with a baby blue doubled-breasted blazer from London-based label Reiss, a simple white tee, and versatile black straight-leg trousers. And per usual, Middleton accessorized the look with elegant jewelry, including gold pearl diamond drop earrings by Kiki McDonough and her sapphire engagement ring. The whole outfit was well suited for an active day, as she took selfies and chatted with local residents, many of whom were wearing crowns — how cute!

You might’ve noticed that Middleton isn’t the only royal who loves Veja’s earth-friendly kicks — Meghan Markle is a fan, too. The Duchess of Sussex wore the brand’s V10 sneakers in October 2018 and even caused a 113% spike in searches for the brand the following day, according to Lyst. All this to say: get yourself a pair right now.

Below, shop the pieces needed to recreate Middleton’s full look.