For the Duchess of Cambridge, working attire can look very different than what it does for the average folk. From professional yet hard-to-pull-off culottes to Victorian-style dresses destined for the royal gardens to glamorous gowns for black-tie events, her garb runs the gamut. Still, what Kate Middleton has seemed to have learned in her years of experience so far is that, the basics will never fail. And, contrary to popular opinion these days, they don’t have to be a designer investment. The most recent example: Middleton’s creamy white Zara blazer, which retails for $70.

On June 8, the royal traveled to London’s Brent neighborhood in said blazer with a matching sweater underneath and black trousers for bottoms. She accessorized with suede, pointed-toe pumps in black and an off-white clutch from Massimo Dutti. For glam, she kept things classic, having styled her hair down and straight for the meeting she attended at a baby bank called Little Village. (The organization, which has several locations across the city, collects pre-loved clothes, toys, and care kits for babies and children who need them. During her visit, the duchess helped to pick out clothes and equipment for a family who was also present.)

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The look was essentially a lesson in color-blocking and a departure from monochromatic dressing, her go-to method as of late. She’s been seen countless times in 2022 wearing outfits of matching clothes, shoes, and handbags — often using the hack as a means to refresh pieces she’s worn in years prior. It also appeared to be a strategic choice, as her look didn’t compete with the cheerful backdrop of toys, drawings, and clothing items within the facility.

That said, white and cream tailoring has dually become something of a fashion signature for Middleton. Just take as an example the Alexander McQueen coat dress she wore for the Trooping The Colour Parade last week, or the ivory pantsuit she wore to meet with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness in Kingston during her royal tour of the Caribbean in the spring.

Those who love and want Middleton’s exact blazer will be disappointed to know that it’s already sold out. However, there are still ways to channel her look through similar pieces from affordable retailers. Find them below, along with several similar polished separates (including her clutch bag) to recreate the full get-up.

