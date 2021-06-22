Kate Middleton Wears These Affordable White Sneakers Nonstop

Kate Middleton’s style file consists of contrasting aesthetics. She has her quintessential royally opulent ensembles — like her recent crimson Alexander McQueen dress — yet she also wears an abundance of no-fuss, laid-back looks. Her penchant for casual comfort manifests in various ways — ranging from Zara blazers to blue jeans — but most frequently, you’ll find the proof in her footwear. The Duchess of Cambridge has an expansive collection of effortless trainers, with a standout pair being Middleton’s favorite white Veja sneakers. She has now worn the ivory and rose gold shoes twice (as far as the cameras have captured) — once on a trip to Fife, Scotland on May 26, and again on June 22 when visiting London’s Natural History Museum.

For her recent outing, Middleton opted for an outfit that was the epitome of casual professionalism. She wore a salmon-colored blazer by Chloé, a white tank from Ralph Lauren, and a pair of medium-wash mom jeans from & Other Stories. (Middleton wore another pair of denim from & Other Stories earlier this month, so the retailer is quickly becoming a top pick for the Duchess.) Middleton accessorized her look with a delicate pendant necklace by designer Daniella Draper and golden Orelia huggie hoop earrings. And, of course, her Esplar low-top sneakers from sustainable Spanish brand Veja finished off the outfit.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

For her previous outfit featuring the sleek pair of tennis shoes, Middleton wore a nautical-meets-casual look composed of a striped Erdem sweater, a black Holland Cooper blazer, and dark trousers. Wearing the shoes twice within one month — by royal standards, at least — is a clear sign that Middleton’s been loving this particular pair. And she’s not alone in her preference for the minimalist style: Middleton’s sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, also owns white Veja sneakers. Markle used to wear them out on her royal outings as well.

(+) CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images (+) CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images INFO 1/2

Other casual sneaks in the Duchess of Cambridge’s collection include her canvas Superga shoes and ivory Marks & Spencer kicks, both of which are her tried-and-true faves and are still available to shop online. Unfortunately, Middleton’s white and rose gold Veja sneakers are another story. The exact style is sold out everywhere, so you’d be hard-pressed to snag them for yourself. Luckily, however, there are several other colorways to try in the Esplar low-top design. Scroll ahead to shop a selection of Middleton’s all-time favorite white sneakers, including two similar Veja options.

