Kate Middleton & Prince William Wore Matching Outfits To Visit A Goat Farm

When you spend a lot of time with someone, you tend to adopt their quirky habits and even sense of fashion. You don’t mean to, it just seeps into your subconsciousness. This much is evident in Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship as they’ve been together for over a decade. The two love to coordinate outfits with their kids for holiday pictures and even on outings together. Take their recent trip to a goat farm in Wales, for instance. Middleton and Prince William wore matching jackets while visiting Pant Farm to learn about the importance of the agricultural industry in rural communities. And, they even had the chance to pet adorable goats.

For the visit, the husband and wife duo coordinated in olive green Adirondack-styled jackets and black jeans. Middleton’s Woodcock Advanced Quilted Jacket was from Seeland. (The brand also offers a men’s version of her jacket.) The outerwear is Middleton’s favorite piece for casual royal engagements, as she has worn it on several occasions. It makes sense why she adores it because the jacket is extremely comfortable and waterproof. Plus, it has temperature-regulating properties via the lining and quilted fabric, which makes the coat suitable for chilly days. (She also owns Seeland’s Hawker Quilt Lady Jacket.) As for shoes, Middleton wore a pair of Aquatalia Rouge ankle boots. The footwear has been in her closet since 2012 (!!).

BEN BIRCHALL/AFP/Getty Images

Taking cues from his wife, Prince William donned a similar-toned outerwear, though his piece featured a shearling-lined hood and two front pockets. He wore a green sweater and collared shirt underneath while Middleton kept warm in a bright red scarf. Since their visit to the goat farm fell on St. David’s Day, both Prince William and Middleton had yellow daffodil pins on their chests. The flower is a national symbol for Wales and correlates with the country’s patron St. David.

BEN BIRCHALL/AFP/Getty Images

If you love Middleton’s jacket, luckily her exact one is still in stock. The outerwear is super versatile to style (wear it with leggings, jeans, or trousers) and would make for the perfect winter-to-spring transitional coat, too.

