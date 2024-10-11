Ever since last month, when Kate Middleton confirmed she’s cancer-free, her devoted fanbase has patiently awaited her return to royal society. “I am looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can,” the Princess of Wales shared via Instagram on September 7. Apart from a private meeting inside Windsor Castle last week, she’s only attended two royal engagements since her cancer diagnosis in March. But on October 10, Middleton continued her royal duties with a surprise public appearance in Southport, England — dressed in a polished autumnal outfit, of course.

Side-by-side with Prince William, Middleton arrived at the Southport Community Centre to speak with Emergency Service members. Similar to the Roland Mouret burgundy suit she wore last week, Middleton styled numerous fall-inspired shades, starting with a cool-toned brown double-breasted coat from Alexander McQueen — one of her go-to ateliers for timeless outerwear. Underneath her ankle-length topper, the fashion muse layered a burgundy shirt dress courtesy of London-based label, Whistles. The long-sleeve dress featured a white polka-dot pattern and a chic tie around her neck. In true Middleton form, she matched her coat to her Gianvito Rossi suede pointy pumps in a similar a dark brown hue. The Princess rounded out her fall-ready ‘fit with minimal accessories, including a small Emmy London clutch, plant-esque gold earrings from British jeweler, Catherine Zoraida, and an understated wedding band.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment

Now that Middleton is officially back in the public eye, it’s only a matter of time until she delivers another enviable ensemble. So, stay tuned to TZR for deets on her next unexpected outing. In the meantime, channel her latest look via the curated edit below. And hurry, because her exact midi dress is still available to shop.