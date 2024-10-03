In an intimate video posted to social media in September, Kate Middleton confirmed she completed her chemotherapy treatment after nine intense months. “Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” the Princess of Wales shared via voiceover. Later in the short film, she also said she’ll attend more public engagements in the coming months. And on October 2, Middleton returned to work in a burgundy suit set to meet a teenager navigating her own cancer journey.

Marking her first appearance since July, when she surprised fans at Wimbledon, Middleton invited 16-year-old Liz Hatton and her family to Windsor Castle. “A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us,” Middleton wrote on Instagram. In a photo with Hatton, her family, and Prince William, the royal was all smiles in her signature outfit combo for official affairs: a matching suit set from Roland Mouret. The single-breasted blazer and matching wide-leg trousers were both in an oxblood burgundy hue, a perfect shade for autumn. Underneath her fitted topper peeped a beige T-shirt with a high U-shaped neckline. It’s unclear which shoes she chose for the get-together, however, if this OOTD is anything like her recent outings, she chose suede pointy pumps from Gianvito Rossi. On the accessories front, Middleton opted out of lots of bling, and instead only styled gold drop earrings from London-based jeweler, Cassandra Goad.

Now that Middleton is back in the public eye, stay tuned to TZR for all the deets on the Princess’ upcoming appearances. She’s very fond of the holiday season, so expect lots more seasonal outfits in the coming weeks. Until then, channel her burgundy co-ord by shopping the curated edit below. And hurry, because Middleton’s exact earrings are still available to shop — for now, that is.