Kate Middleton Was A Vision In White At Trooping The Colour

It’s been six months since Kate Middleton appeared in public, so her triumphant return to the Buckingham Palace balcony on June 15 for Trooping the Colour was a happy surprise. The Princess of Wales, who has been undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, chose a white Jenny Packham dress for the event. She accessorized with a hat by Philip Treacy, an Irish Guards Regimental Brooch, and white heeled pumps.

The last event attended by Middleton was on Christmas Day when she appeared for morning service at Sandringham Church. Since then the royal has kept an understandably low profile. In a recent update released on June 14, the Princess said she was blown away “by all the kind messages of support and encouragement” since the announcement of her diagnosis in March. "It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times."

In her message, she explained that she’s “making progress” but that there are good days and bad days. “On those bad days, you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting,” she says. “But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

For the Trooping The Color Event, which celebrates the official birthday of the British sovereign, Middleton first appeared in the procession by horse-drawn carriage through London. She then appeared on the aforementioned balcony for a traditional crowd salutation with the rest of the royal family.

In her June 14 address, Middleton mentioned her hope to participate in more public appearances in the coming months, “but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet."

She continues, “I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.”