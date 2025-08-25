Ever since she walked down the aisle at Westminster Abbey in 2011, Kate Middleton has been known for her signature brunette hair. That is no longer the case. On Sunday, August 24, the Princess of Wales was photographed with her husband, Prince William, and their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — as they drove to a church service in Scotland, and her hair looked considerably lighter than normal. Yes, Princess Kate is officially a blonde. Alongside the new shade, she styled her hair in loose, sleek waves. She also sported a dark-berry colored coat and matching pillbox hat, accessorizing with drop earrings.

This is the blondest Kate has ever been, but it seems she’s gradually worked toward this shade over time. Earlier this year, in May, she debuted a lighter brunette shade. Then in April, while celebrating her and William’s 14th wedding anniversary, and again in July at Wimbledon, her usual chestnut shade was replaced with a honey-blonde hue blended with darker brown roots. Now, it seems she’s leaning further into blonde territory, thanks to even more highlights. Transitioning to blonde in stages is a smart move — lightening your hair too fast can be harsh and damaging, so easing into it helps maintain hair health. Plus, a slower shift softens root regrowth, making maintenance easier and less noticeable.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Whether Kate continues to lighten her hair or embraces this warm blonde, her evolving color feels deliberate, fresh, and well-paced. It’s a look that balances classic glamour with a fresh, modern twist, making it a perfect match for her role and style.