When reflecting on this year’s various red-carpet affairs so far, there’s no doubt that sculptural Schiaparelli creations have ranked high on a multitude of best-dressed lists. Between Dua Lipa’s skeleton-inspired mermaid dress at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, the floor-sweeping Old Hollywood gown Taylor Swift styled for the 2024 Grammys, and the fresh-off-the-runway couture number worn by Carey Mulligan at the Berlin Film Festival, the atelier is clearly off to a strong start in 2024. And the Schiaparelli streak shows no signs of slowing down, as evidenced by Julianne Moore’s custom velvet blue gown which took style cues from the avant-garde silhouettes seen on the maison’s Spring 2024 Haute Couture runway.

On the evening of Feb. 28, instead of sitting front row at Paris Fashion Week shows like Balmain or The Row, Moore jetted off to London for the UK premiere of her new period drama series, Mary & George. The guest of honor made her grand entrance in the aforementioned sheath Schiaparelli look, which featured a plunging bodice and an abstract curved neckline, both adorned with a glamorous velvet blue finish. Since the dress delivered more than enough drama, Moore kept her accents to a minimum. The Oscar-winning actor rounded out her red-carpet-ready ensemble with classic peep-toe pumps and a pair of statement gold hoop earrings with spiky embellishments.

Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

While eye-catching and eclectic in its own right, the contour of Moore’s OOTN was a slightly more functional take on the extreme motif highlighted in the brand’s latest Haute Couture collection. On the runway, asymmetrical necklines defied the laws of physics, stretching up beyond the model’s face or creating an extravagant collar effect around the neck. With the help of Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry and her longtime stylist Kate Young, Moore adapted the figure to be more photograph-friendly while maintaining the integrity of the shape. Well done, team.

(+) WWD/Getty Images (+) WWD/Getty Images INFO 1/2

With Mary & George set to premiere on April 5, you can expect plenty more stellar press tour outfits from Moore in the coming weeks. While we not-so-patiently await her next designer moment (can it get any better than custom Schiaparelli?), channel her most recent luxe look with the curated edit below.