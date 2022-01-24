Kanye West & Julia Fox Recreated This Iconic Denim Look From 2001

Once celebrity duos make their relationship official, the anticipation heightens for their debut fashion looks as a couple. During the peak of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship, for example, the two delivered countless rockstar-inspired outfits. Not long afterwards, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s matching street style looks revealed their laid-back and unique personalities. The latest buzzy couple to debut matchy-matchy ensembles is Kanye West and Julia Fox, whose outfits at Paris Fashion Week captured everyone’s attention.

West and Fox became a couple on New Year’s Eve and since then, all eyes have been on their head-turning outfits. The two are not only wearing head-to-toe ensembles of the same hue, but they’re also rocking matching Canadian tuxedos. (The pair effectively channeled Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s denim looks circa 2001 over the weekend.) Still, there are slight differences between West and Fox’s individual styles. While West has a preference for oversized and boxy items, Fox gravitates towards more figure-hugging garments. For public events, however, the pair creatively comes together to create the most avant-garde looks. And, they certainly don’t seem to mind the attention on their fashion choices.

Ahead, see all of West and Fox’s best outfits thus far. They’re Hollywood’s new It couple.

Coordinating Denim Outfits

On Jan. 23, West and Fox attended the Kenzo Men’s Fall/Winter 2022/2023 fashion show in Paris. Fox wore a cropped 3D conical bust denim jacket and gold earrings from Schiaparelli. Her low-waisted jeans were from Daniel Roseberry’s personal wardrobe (Roseberry is the artistic director of the luxury label). Meanwhile, West coordinated in an oversized denim jacket with light-wash jeans — both were from Balenciaga. He wore his signature black sunglasses, a pair of tall utilitarian black boots, and black gloves. Their coordinated denim look was the perfect 2022 take of Spears and Timberlake’s early aughts ensemble.

Leather On Leather

Later that night, the two continued the narrative of matching ensembles for dinner. They went for black leather looks. West wore a laid-back outfit, which consisted of a black leather jacket, pants, and gray hoodie. The most striking detail was his wolf-like contact lenses. He also wore his latest signature piece: a pair of vintage knee-high Red Wing boots. Meanwhile, Fox went for a bright red one-shoulder dress. She wore a long black leather trench coat on top. The actor styled a pair of thigh-high silver Balenciaga boots with her look, which Kim Kardashian wore back in 2016.

All-Black Looks

For their outing to Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show, the couple matched in all-black attire. West recycled the outfit from the night before and added a black mask. Fox opted for another Schiaparelli outfit — the main piece being a conical bra-shaped leather mini dress with a zippered front. She wore leather leggings and paired them with the French fashion house’s feet-shaped boots. Similar to her first red carpet look, she wore gold earrings and carried a golden-hued handbag.