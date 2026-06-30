From statement bras to babydoll nighties, Julia Fox always loves a lingerie-inspired outfit — or simply lingerie as an outfit. Fittingly, the actor and author took plenty of boudoir-ready pieces to the New York Public Library on Monday night for Marc Jacobs’ spring 2027 runway show.

For the notoriously intimate event, Fox stepped out in a light purple slip dress with a scalloped V-shaped neckline. However, it seems the only thing better than one slip dress is two, as proven by her piece’s outer layer — a sheer pink slip with lacy trim, held up by one of its thin spaghetti straps. While being gathered at the hem, the pairing created a trompe-l’oeil effect as if Fox had just rolled out of bed for the fashion show.

Of course, the lingerie inspiration didn’t end there. Fox added more pops of color to her look with a set of purple lace-trimmed stockings, layered under bubblegum-pink pumps. The star completed her look with a bright pink heart-shaped crystal ring, as well as a cream leather version of Jacobs’ new Scene shoulder bag. The style was also carried in a range of colors and sizes by other stars in attendance, including Jemima Kirke and Inde Navarette.

Julia Fox at the Marc Jacobs spring 2027 show. Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

True to form, Fox also took the opportunity to switch her glam up for the occasion. And with her wide-ranging beauty repertoire, we wouldn’t expect anything less. Leaning into her outfit’s undone effect, the Uncut Gems star opted to swap her signature dark locks for a dirty blonde hue, styled in a tousled low ponytail — complete with matching bleached eyebrows.

A soft candy-pink lipstick and dusky lavender eyeshadow seamlessly blended in with Fox’s colorful ensemble, finished by a swipe of dark eyeliner and mascara — beauty essentials fit for the perennial New York party girl.

Julia Fox leaves Marc Jacobs’ spring 2027 fashion show. Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Of course, Fox isn’t new to bringing her intimates drawer to fashion events — or everyday dress, in fact. Earlier this spring, she wore a similarly layered pink nightgown dress by Ashley Williams, preceded by a viral outing in a purple-and-pink bra and panties at New York Fashion Week.

With plenty of lingerie — whether through silky slips and stockings, visible underwear, or avant-garde iterations in metal and leather — in her repertoire, there’s no telling what Fox could pluck from her top drawer and wear next. Either way, we’re tuned in — and with Fashion Month quickly approaching, there’s no shortage of opportunities for Fox to break out her best undergarments for the front row.