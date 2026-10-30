America might not have actual royalty or aristocracy, but that hasn’t stopped us from deeming various families and figures, at different points throughout history, “American royalty;” think the Kennedys or our many kings and queens of pop. And in 2026, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who would protest the appointment of Jordyn Woods as the symbolic Queen of New York. The entrepreneur, lucky clutch in tow, became an icon of the Knicks’ championship journey; a ceremonial figurehead, if you will. And at her most recent red carpet outing, Woods donned a gold, square-silhouette French manicure worthy of a royal consort.

The occasion in question was the WSJ. Magazine 2026 Innovator Awards, held Oct. 29 at the Museum of Modern Art in (where else?) New York City. Clad in a Christian Siriano gown with a black velvet skirt and sculptural, tulle-covered bodice, Woods opted for classic high glam. Nirvana NYC created a long, sleek hairstyle with a deep side part and plenty of glossy shine, while makeup artist Nadia Tayeh gave Woods a blushy pink look with a subtle cat eye and plenty of lashes.

But the ensemble’s crowning glory appeared on the fingertips: A medium-length French manicure, with a ‘90s-approved square silhouette, classic pinky-nude base, and gold chrome tips. The blingy half moons almost served as additional jewelry — not that she needed it with that incredible engagement ring.

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While softer chromes have been more popular in recent months, bold metallics like Woods’ are absolutely perfect for the holidays — so something tells me we’ll be seeing them pop up with more and more frequency in the coming months. (And I, for one, am very here for it.)