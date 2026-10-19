The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show isn’t often held in Los Angeles, but the show has a classic Hollywood history; over more than 30 years, the panty parade has been filled with highs, lows, and plenty of woahs. (Including a six-year stint with no fashion show at all.) Making Hollywood’s home a pretty primo location to hold the supermodel-studded affair. And sure enough, for the 2026 outing, catwalkers and celebrities brought their A-game to the City of Angels — including performers Tate McRae, Megan Moroney, Megan Thee Stallion, and Katseye, all of whom hit the stage in dreamy thematic manicures.

First up: Megan Moroney, who opened the Oct. 18 affair with a compilation of hits — and a short, soft pink velvet manicure topped with solid pink stripes and adorned with little silver angel wings, courtesy of celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt and OPI. (Ganzorigt also created the soft white chrome nails Kylie Jenner wore to showcase the $50 million Fantasy Bra.) Next, Tate McRae hit the stage in sultry red custom lingerie, a bombshell blowout, and a classic French manicure. Celebrity artist Analysse Hernandez, the hands behind the set, used gold chrome to add a cursive “Angel” detail to McRae’s accent nails.

During the Victoria’s Secret Pink presentation, Katseye brought youthful energy and classic girl-group choreo to the stag e— as well as mismatched manis in the same hot pink-and-black color scheme as their layered ensembles.

The evening’s final performer, Megan Thee Stallion, went a little less literal with her nails — but no less thematic. Working with manicurist Jay Oh, Thee Hot Girl opted for sparkling champagne velvet French tips over a clean neutral base, dotted with gemstones (one large one at the tip of each finger, with a smaller stone at the cuticle). The shimmering set had the same frosty allure as the snow-themed segment the rapper performed during — and also kind of matched her voluminous blonde bombshell waves. Very sexy!

Scroll on to see the pop-star manis of the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Megan Moroney

OPI

Tate McRae

Katseye

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion