Not everyone’s holiday plans involve getting glammed up in sequins and sparkle — sometimes your seasonal attire is simply casual and cozy. That said, there’s always hair and makeup for those times you want to dress up your look without sacrificing your comfy vibe. A glittery eye or bold red lip can add take any outfit to the next level while still feeling so festive. And that’s exactly what Joey King just did with her soft, retro waves.

The A Family Affair actor participated in the annual staged celebrity reading of It’s a Wonderful Life on Dec. 14th with a ‘50s-inspired hairstyle and rosy lips and cheeks. Her hair and makeup added an elegant finishing touch to her relatively laid-back ensemble of a Bedford Falls sweatshirt (worn by the entire cast) with a black mini skirt and sheer black tights.

King, who recently debuted “Malibu blonde” highlights courtesy of celebrity colorist Dimitris Giannetos, turned to hairstylist Rena Calhoun to give her the smooth and glossy waves that recalled mid-century muses like model Rosemarie Bowe and actor/literal princess Grace Kelly. Calhoun went the classic route, parting the The Kissing Booth star’s hair to the side with curls cascading over one side and half pinned back on the other.

King is just the latest celebrity to embrace this nostalgic yet timeless hairstyle. Other famous fans include Kaia Gerber and Kim Kardashian, both of whom recently stepped out in similarly Old Hollywood-inspired styles. And it’s no surprise that so many decades later it would still be the go-to for occasions that require a little glamour; It’s polished yet touchable and so versatile with a variety of looks.

While you typically think of these retro waves as something you’d wear with your formal holiday attire, King proves that it has a place with your basics, too. Love her complete look? Try something similar this season by pairing your own soft, side-swept style with your favorite cozy sweater. Keep it more casual with denim or add a skirt and tights to amp up the glam, depending on where you’re headed or just how festive you want to be.