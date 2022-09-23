This week, Dr. Jill Biden visited New York City for the 12th Annual Concordia Summit, an event that brings together heads of state, leaders of the private and NGO sectors, and others to explore solutions to climate, education, and mental health issues. For the 2022 Concordia Summit, Dr. Biden wore a white dress from Gabriela Hearst, the same designer she wore to her husband’s presidential inauguration. The custom curly lace dress was paired with beige slingback pumps. The midi number had an eyelet-like, see-through embroidery — a summery choice, but still a fitting one given the 70-something-degree weather in the city this week. (For the summit conference, Dr. Biden was among a group of speakers from around the world, from Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan to Eric Adams, New York City’s mayor.)

Dr. Biden has become known to love her femme frocks and has a penchant for crew necklines and motifs, features that the Hearst dress boasted. Over the summer, she was partial to floral printed dresses designed by Oscar de la Renta and even wore one for her August 2021 Vogue cover shoot. Her inaugural evening dress was, too, white with floral embroidery that depicted the federal flowers from every state and territory of the United States (and had a matching mask to boot).

Leigh Vogel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It makes sense, too, that Dr. Biden has chosen to rep the designer on more than one occasion, as she is a champion of charitable and sustainable initiatives herself. (Hearst has partnered with entities such as EON, a platform that traces the lifecycle of products and makes the history available via a QR code, and Save The Children, a charity that supports children affected by global crises.

For a FLOTUS-approved dress, opt for a lacy number like the one pictured above and finish with a sharp pair of pumps. While her exact white dress isn’t available to shop (it does, however, come in black!), there are several similar, TZR-approved picks to choose from, ahead.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.