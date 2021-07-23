The 2021 Olympics is underway in Tokyo, Japan. Amongst the many star-studded athletes in attendance like Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles, there was one other notable figure in the audience: First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. She arrived in Tokyo a day before the Olympics started as the official U.S. representative (President Joe Biden is not attending the games this year). For her trip abroad, Biden made sure to pack her most trusted black heels and comfy dresses. At the Olympics opening ceremony, Biden wore a polka dot dress from Brandon Maxwell — one of her most consistently worn designers. The black and white number featured three-quarter sleeves and pleating detail on the front. It hit right below her knee for modest coverage and she teamed the dress with a pair of classic black pumps and clutch.

As for accessories, Biden went for her usual choice of jewelry — a multi-strand pearl necklace and pearl earrings from Mizuki. (The glistening gemstone is a must for her at public events, so it made sense she’d pack some in her suitcase.) In addition to pearls, Biden seems to have a soft spot, in particular, for her polka dot dress. Back in June, she wore the same exact piece with a black blazer while visiting Cornwall, England. Given how adaptable the printed dress is for any environment or occasion — whether it be at a stadium in Japan or in England’s countryside — it was the perfect travel-friendly wardrobe piece. You might recall that Biden’s a big fan of Brandon Maxwell’s creations, too, as she has worn various dress styles from the designer.

Biden wearing the polka dot dress in Tokyo:

Dylan Martinez - Pool/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Biden wearing the polka dot dress in England:

WPA Pool/Getty Images

Although it has only been seven months since Biden stepped into her role as FLOTUS, her relatable First Lady style has garnered her many fans. (Just take a look at this Instagram account that tracks all her outfits.) For those who want to channel her polished energy, shop the sleeveless version of her polka dot dress, ahead. In addition, shop other dress variations of the print, which you can wear to any gathering be it family dinners or weddings.

