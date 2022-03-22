Jill Biden & Michelle Obama Get Their Spring Floral Dresses From This Brand

Dr. Jill Biden loves an elegant, tailored look. The bulk of her First Lady wardrobe is comprised of everyday classic pieces like Veronica Beard blazers, Jimmy Choo pumps, and monochromatic sets. At the same time, FLOTUS is not opposed to dabbling in trendier, seasonal wardrobe staples when deemed appropriate. For instance, while returning from a weekend trip to Delaware with her husband President Joe Biden, Dr. Biden wore a green floral dress by Tanya Taylor. The look not only made the case for spring florals, but also revealed the First Lady’s sartorial aptitude. The dress came straight from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, which was revealed back in February 2022 during New York Fashion Week. In other words, consider this piece a FLOTUS-approved, fresh-off-the-runway piece.

On March 20, Biden emerged from the Marine One helicopter in a dark green, long-sleeved midi number with an all-over gray, yellow, and white floral print. (Biden likes to jazz up her First Lady style with eye-catching designs every now and then.) To keep warm, she teamed the joyful patterned number with a pair of knee-high, block heel boots in light brown suede. The First Lady completed her ensemble with a beige cashmere scarf and a pair of black and gold aviator frames.

This is not the first time Biden was spotted wearing a Tanya Taylor creation. Just a few weeks ago, she donned a black and white stretch knit piece from the label while on her way back to the White House from Valentine’s Day engagements. In addition, former First Lady Michelle Obama favored floral frocks from Tanya Taylor as well while in office. She wore a blue dress from the then up-and-coming label back in July 2014. It’s safe to say that the powerful women of the United States are obsessed with Tanya Taylor’s floral apparel.

Biden’s exact Tanya Taylor is, unfortunately, not available to shop just yet, but make sure to keep an eye out for the collection’s official drop come fall 2022. In the meantime, don’t hesitate to scoop up an identical piece for spring ahead.

