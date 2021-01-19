There's an "influencer" way to wear any fashion item. Take the sweater vest, for example, which bloggers pair with a pleated tennis skirt or the baggy trouser that they wear with colorful chunky sneakers. As somewhat of a style influencer herself, Katie Holmes is predictably tapped into what's popular and Holmes' recent sweater outfit called on a certain casual style trick you've probably seen in your fashion Insta feed.

On Jan. 18, the Dawson's Creek alum was out shopping in lower Manhattan and she spruced up her going-out outfit with an essential knitwear piece. The foundation of the look was simple, yet impactful: a double-breasted wool coat, a pair of light-wash jeans, and Gucci's signature horse-bit loafers. From there, she tied in an ecru-colored knit sweater — literally. Looped over one shoulder and knotted loosely at the front, the sweater added a laidback, and unexpected, twist on her outerwear ensemble.

Since Holmes was popping in and out of stores, wearing the sweater as an accessory — aka a scarf — seemed sensible. The sweater would allow her to slip it on, underneath her coat, in a pinch should temperatures drop on her walk, or be used as a layering piece when she was indoors. Best of all: this sweater-over-the-shoulders styling hack is deceivingly simple to recreate.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

To get the look, simply tie any of your favorite knits over a wool trench coat and violà, you're done. For those looking to try Katie Holmes' take on the combination, consider going with a low-key color story like hers, focusing on neutrals and blacks. If you're willing to take a sartorial risk, try styling a more colorful sweater over a printed blazer or top, á la Maxine Wylde.

To achieve this influencer and celebrity-approved sweater combo, shop the key pieces from Holmes' street style outfit, below. The loafers are an exact match while all other items (i.e. coat, jeans, and socks) are amazing dupes of Holmes' current pieces.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.