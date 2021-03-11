Jill Biden Wore The Anti-Blazer To Work & You'll Want Her Jacket For Yourself

There’s a uniform female politicians usually abide by at work and that generally includes a blazer. The trusty piece is a classic and for busy women on the go, it’s a way to look polished without spending too much time picking out your clothes. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden certainly has a bevy of blazers in her FLOTUS wardrobe rotation, but on March 10 she proved a blazer isn’t always best. Sometimes, you have to switch it up and play with fashion. Thus for a visit to the U.S. Marine Corps base in California, Biden wore a nylon moto-inspired jacket over her colorblocked blue dress. You can argue that the Veronica Beard Scuba Hadley Jacket was a fairly fashion-forward choice with its asymmetrical fit and zipper details on the pocket and sleeves.

The winter-to-spring transitional outerwear was a comfortable and wrinkle-resistant take on the classic leather moto jacket, which showcased Biden’s utilitarian ethos and a sensible approach to style. Plus, it was a nice break from blazers. She styled the moto piece with a dress from Lela Rose and a pair of Stubbs and Wooton Skull velvet slippers, expanding on the unexpected fashion qualities of her outfit. The speck of blue in her dress spoke to her larger preference for the hue as this is the second time she has worn the color this week. The first was on March 8, when she wore a blue Oscar de la Renta lemon motif dress — Meghan Markle also wore the exact print, just in a different cut, last month. You’ll also recall Biden wore blue on Inauguration Day back in Jan. 2021 — that outfit was a custom dress and overcoat by Markarian.

(+) Shutterstock (+) MIKE BLAKE/AFP/Getty Images INFO 1/2

The visit to the U.S. Marine Corps base concluded the First Lady’s three-part tour of the West Coast military installations. During the visit, Biden also managed to avoid any wardrobe mishaps like fighting to keep her dress from flying up while she stepped off a helicopter. She even acknowledged this during an interview with The Desert Sun and jokingly said: “Note to self, next time I come to the desert, no skirt.” This appearance was meant to also promote the relaunch of her Joining Forces military initiative, which works to ensure that service members, veterans, and their families all have the tools they need to succeed in their daily lives.

If you’re feeling inspired by Biden’s latest outfit, shop her exact pieces ahead plus a few other moto jackets to get a jump start on your spring outerwear.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.