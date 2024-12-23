Sheer styles are always guaranteed to make headlines. However, in 2024, the celebrity set took the trend to a new level of transparent. Both on and off the red carpet, fashion muses donned see-through corsets, jumpsuits, micro-mini dresses, maternity-wear, and lingerie. At this point, it’s rare for a silhouette not to receive the sheer treatment — even polished pieces like turtlenecks have reached barely-there territory. For instance, on Dec. 20, Jessica Chastain made a strong case for sheer turtlenecks, which marked a sultry detour for the sequin-loving star.

Before serving as the moderator at a Wicked Q&A in New York, Chastain was snapped by the paparazzi around the SoHo venue. Instead of channeling Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s Wicked-inspired attire, the Oscar winner donned a monochromatic beige ensemble courtesy of Spain-based atelier, Cortana. The A-lister’s outfit was direct from the label’s Resort 2025 collection, which debuted in late November. First, Chastain approved the see-through craze in a silk tulle turtleneck. Then, she layered an off-the-shoulder bodice overtop, complete with ruched three-quarter sleeves. The timeless top looked luxe next to matching barrel-legged trousers. Due to the elongated pant legs, her burgundy shoes only occasionally peeked through. But given her brand ambassador status at Gucci, there’s a chance she chose the label’s platform slingback loafers.

Even though she opted out of Elphaba green or Glinda pink, Chastain paid homage to the blockbuster with her Wicked-inspired fashion glasses. The Eyes of Tammy Faye star accessorized with circular wire frames in gold. These classic specs bared a striking resemblance to the green-colored Ralph Lauren glasses worn by Grande in the film. Grande also styled the same shades on the Wicked press tour. At the film’s European premiere on Nov. 18, the Grammy winner made her grand entrance in a custom yellow gown from Ralph Lauren and the green glasses, of course.

All this to say? If you haven’t boarded the see-through bandwagon yet, take it from Chastain: Your sheer piece can be subtle. So, channel her beige numbers via the curated edit below. Extra points if you copy Chastain’s glasses, too.