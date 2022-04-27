Elizabeth Olsen Took This Runway Look & Made It Her Own On The Red Carpet

It’s that time: Marvel is rolling out the red carpet again, and oh, are the ‘fits as epic as ever. At the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness photo call in London, Elizabeth Olsen’s Alexander McQueen outfit was especially eye-catching, as it struck the hard-to-achieve balance of edgy and elegant. (In case you haven’t been keeping up with all of the multiverse madness, Olsen is set to reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlett Witch, alongside Oscar nominee Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange in the latest film in the franchise.)

The outfit she wore on April 26 was different from the house’s original Spring 2022 runway look. Olsen’s ensemble was sleeveless, not long-sleeve; she also opted for separates — a crystal-embroidered, cropped jacket and simple, high-waisted trousers — whereas the original look was configured as a sensual suit dress with matching thigh-high boots. To allow the clothes to speak for themselves, Olsen went sans jewelry, and she wore her short hair loose and slicked back, behind her ears. For footwear, she wore classic, black strappy sandals. And from all angles visible through the trippy mirrored backdrop, the actor looked practically flawless, a major credit to her formidable stylist Elizabeth Stewart.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Now, for a more detailed comparison to Sarah Burton’s runway creation: The original look had the same plunging neckline with cutouts on the sides and at the shoulders. The designer showed the embellished, long-sleeve mini dress with thigh-high boots dripping in matching silver jewels for a more maximalist look, seen on the likes of Lady Gaga and Zendaya in the last six months. You may also notice Olsen’s outfit held a boxier shape than that of the runway version, as the cutouts on the dress added definition to the waist.

Alexander McQueen

Based on some of Olsen’s other recent appearances, it seems that the actor is somewhat partial to the aforementioned silhouette. On April 21, she attended the Berlin photo call for her upcoming film in a silky blue, short-sleeve pantsuit from Armani Privé’s Fall 2021 Couture collection. There, she also kept her accessories minimal and wore complementary, metallic strappy sandals to complete the look. Needless to say, the outfit formula works well for her.

Tristar Media/WireImage

Contrary to fan speculation, Olsen’s outfit was not in fact a custom creation. The McQueen look was reconfigured for retail (with a matching clutch!) and can be shopped below. Though, if your budget doesn’t allow you to drop almost $11k on a jacket, you can recreate that sparkly, glam energy via a mini dress from ASOS.

