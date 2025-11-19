Back in May, Jennifer Love Hewitt debuted a soft copper red hair transformation, her first major switch-up since getting blonde highlights in 2023. And it seems the actress is a fan of the auburn shade, because Hewitt has updated her look once again with an even more vibrant red hue.

On Nov. 18, Hewitt shared an Instagram video revealing her bright and bold new hair color, created by hairstylists Nikki Lee and Taryn Houston. While her previous red was warmer, with hints of strawberry blonde and darker roots, this new shade is a rich auburn inspired by the upcoming holiday season, according to her caption. To complement the color, Lee and Houston added long layers to create movement and dimension. They strike the ideal balance between effortless and styled. Hewitt’s hair is parted at the center with a polished, bouncy finish that further enhances the depth of the shade.

Her mid-length haircut is also perfectly on-trend for the upcoming winter season. “This length makes it easy to wear under scarves or coats without excessive friction and breakage, which is key in cold weather,” celebrity hair stylist TerraRose Puncerelli previously told TZR. The long layers are also a great touch.

So many celebrities have gone red this year, including Pamela Anderson, Emma Roberts, and Leighton Meester, just to name a few. It’s easy to see why — the attention-grabbing tone adds warmth, shine, and instant drama to any look.