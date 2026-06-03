Jennifer Lopez is a world-class dancer, bestselling artist, and box-office dominating actress, yes — but she’s also a true romantic. The multi-hyphenate fully embraces her status as one of our culture’s foremost certified lover girls: Her filmography is filled with iconic rom-coms (The Wedding Planner will always be a personal all-timer), her discography is replete with heart-eyed dance hits and lovelorn ballads, and her high-profile relationships have dominated headlines for decades. And Lopez just leaned into those romantic vibes hard at the premiere of her new film, Office Romance, hitting the red carpet in the prettiest lilac eyeshadow and chic knotted braid.

For the June 2 event, held in New York City, the actor donned a lacy nude Miss Sohee gown (from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2025 couture collection), styled by Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi. Covered in dreamy beaded florals and accented with feathered birds, the fantastical gown called for equally fairy-tale-worthy glam. And Lopez’s team more than delivered.

Makeup artist Ernesto Casillas kept the focus on the eyes, sweeping lilac shadow over Lopez’s lids and giving her plenty of long, curled lashes. The cheeks were rosy, the lips were glossy, and the skin bore the star’s signature bronze-y J.Lo glow. For hair, Justine Marjan created an intricate fishtail braid, featuring a lover’s knot at the top of the plait and plenty of loose, tousled pieces left out to frame the face and create that “she’s come undone” effect.

And no romanced stone was left unturned: The love-filled energy went right down to the triple-threat’s fingertips, which featured a shimmering pink velvet manicure by her longtime nail artist, Tom Bachik.

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The look was actually a bit of a departure from the rest of Lopez’s Office Romance press tour moments, which have featured plenty of moodier tones and sexier silhouettes. Looks like the star wanted to end things on a dantier note.