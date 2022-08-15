In Jennifer Lopez’s world, there have been momentous changes in the last few months. Not only did she (finally) marry Ben Affleck but to mark the union, she officially changed her name on paper. (For professional purposes, she will remain Jennifer Lopez, or J.Lo.) More tangibly, however, she’s seems to be making some changes to her signature style. Best known for bold and sexy silhouettes, she’s been adding some more quintessentially classic looks to the mix without totally abandoning her penchant for streetwear and statement accessories. For proof, just peep some photos of Lopez’s weekend outfits in New York City, where she wore three completely different looks to reflect every facet of her ever-developing style. Her impeccable wardrobe ranges from practical to prim and proper (that is to say, it hasn’t stopped at the sweet white dress she wore for on her wedding day).

Are you ready to see J.Lo’s range of weekend looks? Scroll ahead to view them and an edit of pieces (including all of her exact handbags) to recreate her looks. Then, keep an eye on her style this week as it’s likely she’ll help ring in Affleck’s birthday, which is on August 15, with a special dinner or a romantic night out.

A Crisp White Shirt & Shorts

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Lopez was photographed in a casual-luxe look while walking around the city. It was comprised of a breezy white shirt and a pair of gray bike shorts. To punctuate it, she wore chunky white “For Walking” sneakers from Off-White, a large, gray crossbody bag by Gucci, amber-tinted aviator sunglasses, and oversized, silver hoop earrings from Jennifer Fisher.

A Sweatsuit

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Lopez opted for a covered-up look in the form of the tried-and-true sweatsuit from sportswear brand Koral’s collaboration with British designer David Koma. She rounded out the look with sneakers from Off-White and one of Dior’s Book Tote bags.

A Prim Summer Look

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

She was also seen channeling Old Hollywood in the city’s SoHo neighborhood. The Marry Me actor was radiant in a lilac floral lace midi dress that featured an asymmetrical hem and puffy long sleeves. For footwear, she wore (very on-brand) staggeringly high, sparkly platform pumps from Valentino. Other accessories included a white iteration of the label’s Supervee bag and purple-tinted sunglasses from Chloé.