In the world of fashion there are few names that carry the cultural cache of Off-White. The brand is practically synonymous with a particular type of youthful cool, spearheaded by celebrated late designer Virgil Abloh, and it was perfectly exemplified at the Off-White Fall 2022 show. There in Paris, runway models including Kendall Jenner and Grace Naa Ayorkor Quaye, strutted down the catwalk in face stencils — and unbeknownst to the audience, they were witnessing the very quiet debut of Off-White’s beauty line Paperwork, a new genderless beauty brand engineered for the kind of stylish self-expression that put the brand on the map in the first place. Available through an exclusive partnership with web-based retailer Farfetch (the only place you can score Paperwork other than through the Off-White website), the collection, described as a “toolkit,” is designed to be ageless, genderless, and totally customizable.

According to Vogue, Abloh spoke last fall about the then-unreleased beauty line as an extension of the Off-White ethos. Paperwork is “another canvas, another surface for human expression,” he said, and judging by the runway looks alone, it’s a spot-on description. This initial release will include four fragrances, six nail polishes, six pigment sticks in assorted colors, and several face stencils to pair with them — just like the ones seen on the runway.

Available today are the four fragrances, called Solutions Nos. 1-4 in lieu of descriptive names for scents that are as vibe-fluid as they are gender-fluid. Solution No. 1 is an earthy, woody blend of vetiver, patchouli, and an approximation of beach sand, for example, while Solution No. 3 is a sensual, floral affair full of rose, ambrette, and musk, inspired by the electricity of skin-to-skin contact. Created by Abloh in collaboration with highly-respected perfumers Alexis Dadier, Jerome Epinette, and Sidonie Lancesseur, each of the four fragrances is meant to be evocative, imaginative, and wholly individual.

While they’ve yet to appear on either the Farfetch or Off-White websites, the creativity-boosting face and body crayons, called Imprint, come in a slew of glide-on colors formulated to stick around all day. You can use them freehand to draw designs, define the eyes and lips like a traditional makeup crayon, or pair them with Template, the assorted stencils that spell out words like those seen on the runway. Finally, Color Matter, the range of six nail polish shades, rounds out the collection. One of the colors, Decode, is a fresh white that cracks upon application, meant to resemble busted-up concrete — if you miss the crackle nail polishes of the mid-’10s, this is the shade for you.

While it’s still unclear if Off-White has any more beauty drops coming down the pike, this first launch’s endless combinations of colors, designs, finishes, and fragrances are more than enough to keep everyone occupied for quite a while.