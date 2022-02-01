Jennifer Lopez’s everyday style shows how much loves a sporty, coordinated OOTD. Take, for instance, the chic and cozy ensemble she recently wore to the airport, or all the monochromatic sweatsuits she donned throughout the years. Her most recent outfit, too, demonstrates that penchant for clothing that’s stylish and comfort-forward at the same time. While running errands in Los Angeles, Lopez’s take on a tracksuit featured a cropped, short-sleeved sweater. Both top and bottoms featured the same red and blue stripe detailing, making the coordinated look feel even more, well coordinated.

Yes, the tracksuit in question includes pieces from Iceberg’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. Somehow, the clever choice of matchy-matchy attire made her outfit feel sporty and preppy all at once. (The ab-revealing action wasn’t all too surprising, as the singer often happily shows off her physique.) In addition, the elevated track pant ensemble qualifies as one of the fashionable winter combos. To finish, she wore a stack of diamond bracelets and a pair of silver Samira hoops from Jennifer Fisher, which have now become Lopez’s signature jewelry piece.

(+) Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Iceberg might be one of those brands that you don’t hear about that often. However, this is not the first time a celeb has given the brand a street style shoutout. In 2019, Gigi Hadid wore a yellow menswear set from the brand as part of her Halloween costume. (She dressed as Stanley Ipkiss, Jim Carrey’s character in The Mask.) Other A-listers like Ciara and Rita Ora also wore the brand in street style snaps and on social media in the past. Now the label has gotten Lopez’s stamp of approval, which officially puts it back on every fashion girl’s radar for 2022.

JACK / BACKGRID

Lopez’s cable-knit crop top is currently sold out. The pants, however, are still available to shop and currently retail at 50% off their original price. Snag her exact piece — or browse through the options, below, to find a pair of sporty-yet-chic track pants that suit your taste.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.