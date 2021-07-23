(Celebrity)

Jennifer Lopez’s Bag Collection Contains Every Style Possible

The accessory brings her outfit together.

By Vivien Lee
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez attends the 2019 Met Gala in New York City in May 2019.

A Neon Bag

To add some bright colors into her all-white outfit, Lopez carried a neon yellow Louis Vuitton Capucines Mini Bag. It just so happened to match the back of her Valentino sneakers, too.Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

A Glittery Clutch

Lopez is a master at matching her clutch to her red carpet outfits, as evidenced here at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards.ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

