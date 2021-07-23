Menu
Jennifer Lopez’s Bag Collection Contains Every Style Possible
The accessory brings her outfit together.
Vivien Lee
9 hours ago
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images
A Neon Bag
To add some bright colors into her all-white outfit, Lopez carried a neon yellow Louis Vuitton Capucines Mini Bag. It just so happened to match the back of her Valentino sneakers, too.
Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
A Glittery Clutch
Lopez is a master at matching her clutch to her red carpet outfits, as evidenced here at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
© 2021 Bustle Digital Group. All rights reserved.