Jennifer Lopez’s outfits always make a strong fashion statement, especially when it comes to her footwear. Her collection runs the gamut — from sporty sneakers to chunky platform pumps to skinny stiletto heels — that she seemingly has a pair for every occasion. The multi-hyphenate wears the kicks to dance practice while her more over-the-top sandals are saved for red carpet premieres. If you personally love her taste in shoes, but have yet to figure out how to replicate her looks, you’re in luck today. The star just released JLO Jennifer Lopez for Revolve, a shoe collection that reflects her fierce and bold style. The offerings will come in three separate releases, with the first drop on March 16 encompassing 16 different styles.

The selections range from a pair of embellished boots to a feathery mule — perfect for the spring/summer 2023 brides — to minimalist wedge heels, for those who don’t want an option quite so loud. Prices range from $145 to $200, which makes the entire lineup wallet-friendly if you have a self-imposed monthly shopping budget. Naturally, the singer and actor appears front and center in the footwear campaign for Revolve. After all, who better to showcase her designs than the star herself? In the images, Lopez also makes a very convincing case for us to tap into the sheer dressing trend as she wears a variety of sultry looks.

Courtesy of Revolve

Courtesy of Revolve

As you can definitively see below, Lopez’s footwear designs embody her personal style to the T. Since she often wears platform sandals while promoting her work projects and running errands, she incorporated this silhouette into her Revolve collection with the Beverly style. Similarly, Lopez is always one for details in her going-out ensembles, whether it be sequins or feathers, thus her new footwear features the latter. And if you take a look at her dresses in the campaign, they, too, more or less bare a striking resemblance to her Halftime press tour looks. The fashionable star clearly draws inspiration from her own closet when designing.

(+) James Devaney/GC Images (+) Theo Wargo/WireImage INFO 1/2

Ahead, shop the first drop of the JLO Jennifer Lopez for Revolve capsule. You’ll find a style that suits every occasion, be it a wedding, date night, or a birthday party.