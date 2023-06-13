You can never quite predict what Jennifer Lopez will step out in next. Some days, she’ll turn heads at media appearances wearing a head-to-toe leopard print look; other times the actor will go furniture shopping in a luxe leg-baring chambray shirtdress. And on June 12, she surprised fans with her outfit choice once again. To attend The Flash premiere, Lopez wore a scuba-inspired dress from Gucci’s Resort 2024 collection (it’s giving mermaidcore 2.0, no?), which just debuted on the runway last month in Seoul. Yeah, you definitely didn’t see this look coming.

Lopez was at the event in Los Angeles on Monday night to support her husband, Ben Affleck, who stars in the upcoming action film. The entrepreneur teamed up with her longtime stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn to put together this unexpected wetsuit-inspired red carpet outfit, which featured a black neoprene top and a nude floor-sweeping skirt.

When the look originally walked down the catwalk, it was shown fully zipped to the top. Lopez, on the other hand, had other ideas: She put her own spin on the gown by opening the neckline enough to show off some midriff — a move almost reminiscent of that legendary Versace moment circa ‘00 (you know the one). To balance the gown’s unconventionality, the actor opted for traditional gemstone jewelry from Le Vian and Anabela Chan, Kurt Geiger’s sleek black Party Eagle Clutch, and simple leather platform pumps by Gucci.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

While Lopez’s exact dress isn’t on the market yet, TZR found a similar wetsuit-like look you can wear in the meantime (or, you could opt for an actual neoprene if you’re feeling adventurous). Then, style the piece with glitzy jewelry and low-key accessories for a J.Lo-approved finish.