Zendaya’s Latest Outfit Offered A Rare Glimpse Into Her Off-Duty Style

When celebrities dress up for the red carpet, you know their outfits will be 100% glam for the cameras. But to see their true day-to-day style, you’ll need to pay attention to their off-duty street style. These are the outfits they wear while running errands, walking their dog, grabbing lunch with their beaus — basically non-red carpet OOTDs you can easily recreate with your own wardrobe. And, Zendaya just gifted her fans an outfit idea anyone can copy. While visiting Tom Holland on set in New York City, Zendaya wore a crop top and pants outfit in an all-black combo.

Her laid-back, casual look felt unexpected as fans hardly get to see her off-duty ensembles, compared to Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber who are always out and about. (Zendaya craftily evades the paparazzi in order to live a more private life.) On June 7, however, she flashed the cameras a smile as she rocked a simple black crop top with high-waisted trousers — a staple in the star’s wardrobe — while catching up with her beau. (Holland is currently filming The Crowded Room.) She carried an oversized leather jacket to keep warm in case of a breeze and accessorized with a pair of sleek black loafers. A dainty chain necklace and a matching silver watch completed her look.

BACKGRID

The exact brands in Zendaya’s easygoing ensemble are still under wraps, but the outfit can easily be recreated with a few simple pieces. Ahead, shop TZR’s top picks for creating a similar cool-girl, NYC outfit. The look will suit all casual occasions, whether you’re heading out for drinks with friends or meeting up for date night with your partner. Should you want to make the whole look feel a tad more dressy, switch out the leather jacket for a sleek blazer and the loafers for heels.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.