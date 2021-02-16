Designer Jason Wu's collections have been a beacon during quarantine. The clothes are optimistic and, strangely enough, nostalgic now — like slipping on a printed dress that can be worn from office to date night to after-dinner drinks. With the advent of Jason Wu Beauty, the makeup feels fresher than ever and decidedly on-brand, thanks in part to Hot Fluff ($12), a three-in-one lip color, eyeshadow, and cheek stick available in very Jason Wu colors. However, for those watching along from home, it's the Jason Wu Fall/Winter 2021 show hair you'll look to for inspiration right now.

That is, if you need a new way to style a ponytail. TRESemmé NYFW Stylist Lacy Redway used only four products to create the polished low ponytails for the show, which feature simple hair-covered elastics, natural hair texture and wave, and a clean middle-part tucked behind models' ears — a smart move, if you're wearing large and dramatic earrings. "I wanted to bring out every girl’s unique textures and integrate them into this look’s finishings," explained Redway in a press email.

To start, Redway prepped hair with TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Heat Protect Spray ($4.99), creating a shiny and protected base. After establishing the crisp center part, Redway went back in with the brand's $4.99 Volume Thickening Spray at the crown before blow drying and applying a tiny bit of $4.99 TRES Two Extra Hold Mousse to feather out the wispy hairs around the hairline. (If you prefer a sleeker pony, you can always skip this step.)

Next up is the easiest part: pop on a hair elastic near your neck to create the low pony tail. For the extra Jason Wu touch — and if your hair is long enough — cover the tie with hair by first spritzing on a healthy dose of $4.99 TRES Two Extra Hold Hair Spray, then wrapping the small section around the elastic itself. Once all is said and done, Redway used her fingers to help loosen up the ponytail after, which really allowed the natural hair texture and volume to sing.

And just in case you weren't keeping track — this means that the entire Jason Wu Fall/Winter 2021 ponytail routine will run you about $20 total. Shop the products used by Redway below, then see more from the show by visiting the designer's website.

