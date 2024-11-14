Elie Saab has been active in the fashion industry since 1982, however, the Lebanese designer became a household name on March 24, 2002. Saab made history as the first Lebanese designer to dress an Oscar winner, thanks to Halle Berry. At the Academy Awards that year, Berry won Best Actress for her performance in Monster’s Ball. She accepted the trophy in the now-iconic burgundy Elie Saab gown, complete with a sheer bodice and a draped skirt. Fast-forward 22 years, the style muse re-wore the exact same dress at the atelier’s 45th anniversary show, “1001 Seasons of Elie Saab” in Saudi Arabia. And unsurprisingly, it looked good as new.

On Nov. 13, at The Venue — a new entertainment hub in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia — the fashion set arrived for the premiere of the anniversary line, titled The Riyadh Season Collection Fall 2025. After debuting 300 brand-new pieces for the “1001 Seasons of Elie Saab” show, Berry closed out the presentation on the highest of notes. As Celine Dion serenaded the audience with her 1994 hit, “The Power Of Love,” Berry made the grandest of entrances in archival Elie Saab. All eyes were on the 58-year-old thanks to the gown’s recognizable accents, starting with the see-through sleeveless bodice adorned with floral appliqué. Connected to the mesh top was the famous asymmetrical floor-length skirt, which flowed behind her as she strutted down the catwalk. Just like her Oscars attire in 2002, Barry opted for minimal jewelry: only diamond hoop earrings and a few matching rings.

Tiziano da Silva / Bestimage / BACKGRID

Fashion enthusiasts know Berry’s runway walk held major significance. Not only did she wear it for her first Oscar win, but on that evening in 2002, Berry also made history as the first Black woman to win the prestigious award category. So, it’s no surprise that she felt emotional on the catwalk.

Shortly after Berry’s unexpected appearance, the A-lister shared her gratitude via Instagram with her nine million followers. “There are some moments in life that just happen and they change our lives forever! Winning an Academy Award in my Elie Saab gown was one of those moments for me,” she wrote in a post. “Thank you Mr. Saab for being a part of the tapestry of my life as we have been inextricably connected for 22 years now! It was my honor to celebrate you and your 1001 Seasons.”

David LEFRANC/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

2024 has seen a fair share of iconic vintage looks, but Berry’s is certainly one of the best.