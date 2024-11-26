Ever since Jennifer Lawrence confirmed she’s pregnant with her second child on October 20, she’s been soaking up as much time as possible with her celebrity friends. At the end of last month, only a week after she shared with Vogue that she’s expecting, she was spotted on a laidback stroll with Dakota Johnson in L.A. And on Nov. 25, Lawrence debuted another A-list bond, this time in New York. Before enjoying a double date with their significant others, Lawrence and Sienna Miller were snapped by the paparazzi in off-duty outfits — marking their first public appearance together despite being friends since 2019.

On a break from her press tour for Bread & Roses, an Apple documentary she co-produced, Lawrence met up with Miller for lunch at Altro Paradiso — an Italian restaurant in the heart of SoHo. Both fashion muses were bundled up for the winter weather, especially Lawrence, who started her look with a knee-length brown coat. The cool-toned topper looked luxe alongside wide-leg jeans in an of-the-moment dark denim wash. From there, Lawrence continued her recent cherry red obsession with a bright scarf tied around her neck. On the footwear front, the Oscar winner chose one of her tried-and-true slip-ons: the Puma Speedcat OG Sneakers — the same sporty shoes that Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Emily Ratajkowski can’t get enough of. And finally, J.Law finished her OOTD with her go-to ‘60s-inspired black sunglasses from Khaite’s collaboration with Oliver Peoples.

To no surprise, Miller matched Lawrence’s sartorial energy with her double date attire. The Horizon actor opted for luxe layers, including an off-white Toteme sweater (plus, a connected scarf) underneath a black leather coat with shearling lining. Her mid-wash jeans covered her lace-up black military boots with gold hardware. While she loves a micro-mini Chloé bag, this time she carried a “fits everything” gray leather tote from Prada. Then, Miller made a case for bucket hats with a tan version from Adidas.

Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID

If her last two outings have proven anything, it’s that Lawrence’s friend group is one of Hollywood’s most fashion-forward. So, stay tuned for her next hard-launch. In the meantime, channel both Lawrence and Miller’s ensembles via the curated edit below.