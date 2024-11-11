From sharp and strong to bubbly bombshell, Jennifer Lawrence can seemingly do it all — and no, we’re not just referring to her varied film roles. Of course the Oscar winner has earned her reputation as one of Hollywood’s best actors, but her beauty evolution is just as impressive as her IMDB credits. While JLaw currently gravitates towards a few signature hair looks — warm-toned blondes and wavy textures — she’s actually been pretty bold with her past choices. Who could forget her pixie era? Or the time she went mahogany brown for Silver Linings Playbook? Those experimental phases are just as worthy of their spots on her best-ever hairstyles list as some of her more traditional ones.

Since she embodies different characters on a daily basis, Lawrence certainly understands just how transformative a hair change can be. Sometimes the dramatic cut or color is a byproduct of playing a part, but other times the actor just wants to switch things up (relatable, honestly). The fact that she’s so fearless in trying something new is exactly what makes her someone beauty lovers want to watch. And as someone known for her cool, off-duty style, she’s always setting the trends. We want what she’s having — whether it be a bouncy blowout or a braided bun. Even as a glamorous movie star, she makes every single hairstyle feel totally attainable.

While you wait to see just what she’ll do next, take a look back at some of her best hairstyles. If you’ve been seeking inspiration for your next big change, you’re sure to strike gold here.

Tight Curls, 2010

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images

In support of celebrity hairstylist Mark Townsend, a 20-year-old J-Law attended the 2010 MARKTBeauty.com event in tousled spiral curls. Lawrence, who has said she had naturally curly hair as a child, may have enhanced her existing texture with the help of a curling wand for a more uniform shape.

Bouncy Blowout, 2011

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Between her red Calvin Klein dress and blonde, bouncy blowout, Lawrence had all eyes on her at the 2011 Academy Awards. The head-to-toe bombshell look is still maybe her most memorable to date.

Sleek & Straight Brunette, 2012

Terry Rice/Getty Images

For the TIFF premiere of Silver Linings Playbook, the actor ditched her blonde hair for an espresso brown shade that created a totally dramatic red carpet moment.

Braided Bun, 2013

Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images

JLaw went the romantic route for hairstyle at the 2013 Golden Globes. Her braided low bun made the perfect counterpart to her more minimalist Dior gown.

Asymmetrical Pixie, 2014

George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images

Just a year later, the American Hustle star debuted her shortest hairstyle to date, a piece-y asymmetrical pixie cut. Though the style felt so chic and daring when she stepped onto the Golden Globes’ red carpet, Lawrence has said the major chop was due to hair-dyeing damage.

Platinum Bob, 2016

Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

When her grown-out pixie reached bob length, Lawrence made the move from honey blonde to platinum. The icy shade totally transformed her overall look — going from girl-next-door to edgy glam.

Floral Updo, 2017

James Devaney/FilmMagic/Getty Images

JLaw was back to her golden highlighted blonde roots (literally) for the Mother! premiere in New York City when she paired her white tulle Dior gown with a similarly bridal updo accentuated with fresh flowers.

Disco Curls, 2018

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

For Red Sparrow’s European premiere, the Oscar-winning actor revisited her curly hair with a fluffy, ‘70s-inspired style that matched her disco queen halter dress.

Bright Blonde Wavy Lob, 2019

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Lawrence mastered the wavy, center-parted lob (long bob) for Paris Fashion Week 2019. From the brightened up blonde hue to the slightly tousled finish, she looked like ultimate cool girl.

Side-Parted Soft Waves, 2023

Michael Loccisano/WireImage/Getty Images

At the No Hard Feelings premiere in New York City, Lawrence wore her waist-length warm blonde hair in an effortlessly side-swept style that felt like an updated take on the soft waves worn by Old Hollywood icons like Veronica Lake.

Wispy Bangs, 2024

Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

Shortly after confirming her second pregnancy, JLaw turned up to the Zurawski V Texas premiere at AFI Fest missing quite a few inches of hair plus a fresh set of wispy bangs. The chop could be the actor’s way of making her beauty routine a little simpler, but the ‘70s vibes keeps it cool and breezy — not basic.