Jennifer Lawrence & Meghan Markle Love This Maternity Brand For Its Comfy Dresses

In recent years, maternity wear has undergone a rebrand, especially where celebrity fashion is concerned. Stars are donning pregnancy outfits that celebrate their growing bellies and feel like natural extensions of their personal styles. And in doing so, they’re dispelling any preconceived notions that maternity clothing is trendless, homogenous, and incompatible with individualistic flair. Look to Kylie Jenner’s belly cutout dress or Jennifer Lawrence’s recent pregnancy outfits — all of which are synchronous with her effortlessly laid-back aesthetic. For instance, the maternity dress Lawrence wore to the Women’s March on Oct. 3 perfectly exemplified how the actor continues to abide by her sartorial habits even with a growing baby bump.

Lawrence attended D.C.’s Rally for Abortion Justice — one event of many organized by the Women’s March movement — with comedian Amy Schumer. In a photo shared on Schumer’s Instagram, Lawrence wore a black and white gingham slip dress by HATCH. (The maternity fashion brand is a favorite amongst expecting celebrities, including Meghan Markle, who often wore the label while pregnant with son Archie back in 2019.) The actor layered a dark denim jacket atop her printed dress from the celeb-beloved brand, effectively tapping into the signature casual vibe her outfits often reflect. For accessories, she wore a trio of layered necklaces and a pair of rose-tinted round sunglasses. Most importantly, Lawrence expressed her solidarity with the rally’s mission via a handmade sign that read, “Women can’t be free if they don’t control their bodies.”

While Lawrence’s recent look obviously serves as major maternity outfit inspo, her slip dress and jean jacket combo is an outfit anyone can reliably turn to — especially for those who, like the Oscar winner, enjoy the fashion sweet spot where causal and dressy style converge. In addition, Lawrence’s patterned dress offers an effective styling hack to transition summer’s gingham trend into the colder months. By opting for a dark version of the print, Lawrence casts away any inklings of summertime picnics that the checkered look often conjures. Instead, her take on gingham feels fully realized as an edgier, autumnal look.

You’ll find a selection of printed slip dresses below, including Lawrence’s exact maternity dress, which you can snag for yourself.

