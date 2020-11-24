The Zoe Report
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Stylish Maternity Outfits, According To 8 Fashion Insiders

By Jamila Stewart
Maternity fashion once meant shopping limited collections of trendless basics that just didn't seem to align with a fashion-forward wardrobe. Now, the most stylish maternity outfits are those that fit seamlessly into your existing closet lineup, and you can shop them from your favorite brands. An extensive list of fashion insiders and influencers alike have announced their pregnancies this year, and their growing bellies only seem to further emphasize the range of their style. Consequently, expecting mom's all over will be thrilled to know that Instagram is the latest hotspot overflowing with maternity style inspiration.

As the fashion industry continues to evolve, recent years have seen a shift toward celebrating pregnancy through your wardrobe, and some of the biggest names in fashion are fueling the narrative. After announcing her pregnancy in October, model Emily Ratajkowski debuted a form-fitting, 2000s-inspired midi dress on the streets of New York, with a built-in cut out thong as the dress' key detail. The look was admittedly daring for anyone, let alone for maternity dress, but proves that trends will work for any body type.

Of course, clothing that fits a bit looser still totally makes sense for anyone who may be expecting, but more stylish options aside from a T-shirt and sweats await you, should you be looking. The season’s biggest trend (knitwear everything) is on your side when it comes to building a selection that’s simultaneously as comfortable as it is cute. Similarly, a fall dress paired with a jacket and your favorite booties serve as an equally comfy, but slightly more dressy alternative. That said, much of the stylish maternity outfit inspiration offered up by these fashionably expecting moms can be easily recreated with pieces you may already own. Ahead, here’s how eight pregnant trendsetters are making maternity fashion their own, and how you can, too.

Maternity Outfit Ideas: Elsa Hosk

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Elsa Hosk is still enjoying her bodycon outfits during pregnancy, but with this look, she demonstrates that loose layers don't have to feel like an attempt to hide your belly. The model extracts trendy elements from a casual outfit with a mid-weight top that feels more boxy than slouchy, paired with this season's update to the standard chelsea boot.

Maternity Outfit Ideas: Pernille Teisbaek

@pernilleteisbaek

Mixing unexpected spring and winter pieces together when the weather allows is one way to keep your maternity wardrobe feeling fresh and fun. Grab a nylon puffer coat and nylon shorts to create a look inspired by stylist and influencer Pernille Teisbaek, resulting in an outfit that feels effortlessly cool, yet uniform. Finishing off with tall boots will help bring some warmth back to your legs.

Maternity Outfit Ideas: Jeanne Damas

@jeannedamas

On your minimal effort days, a statement coat acts as your outfit's hero item, similar to how Parisian entrepreneur and model Jeanne Damas uses a fur-trimmed trench coat to to revive the classic denim and crewneck combo. Complete your recreation of the outfit with an alpaca wool top for an end result that looks like fashion, but feels like comfort.

Maternity Outfit Ideas: Emily Ratajkowski

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Less than a month after announcing her first pregnancy, Emily Ratajkowsi is already on her way to building an encyclopedia of the most fashionable maternity outfits. As worthy option if you're open to celebrating your newcomer by showing a little skin, you can recreate this look with a collared top, buttoned only at the neck, your favorite croc-embossed knee-high boots, and a sleek trench jacket.

Maternity Outfit Ideas: Emma Roberts

SL, Terma / BACKGRID

A roomy dress is always a viable maternity outfit option, and it's come to be Emma Roberts' pregnancy uniform when she's out in Los Angeles. A pair of playful shoes, like Roberts' Nodaleto pumps, will lend your outfit the bulk of its cool-mom points, while a blazer on top adds a bit of structure. You understandably may want to opt for comfier shoes, and combat boots are a great alternative to maintaining the outfit's edgy feel.

Maternity Outfit Ideas: Kelly Rowland

@kellyrowland

If you want to keep a bodycon dress in your maternity wardrobe rotation, take a little inspiration from Kelly Rowland, who recently announced her second pregnancy. A stretchy, knit dress is not only comfy, but acts as a bit of a blank slate that can be easily elevated. Add a printed cardigan and chunky heeled boots to the mix, and you're left with an outfit you'll repeat until baby's due.

Maternity Outfit Ideas: Hilary Duff

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Hilary Duff's idea of maternity fashion includes leather on leather, and ultra-high booties — a recipe for an outfit you'll remember well after baby is here. Start with a loose-fitting top, accented with a statement cutout, and leather trousers. Opt for boots with a thick platform, as it will aid in keeping your heeled-look comfortable.

Maternity Outfit Ideas: Romee Strijd

@romeestrijd

Knits truly are your ticket to keeping your wardrobe comfortable, yet stylish throughout your pregnancy. Plus, a uniformed color palette typically helps a relaxed outfit feel that much more polished. You can recreate model Romee Strijd's maternity outfit with pieces you probably already own — your coziest knit v-neck, and a teddy jacket, with rich, suede boots to complete the look.

