Pregnancy style has been tough to nail for decades, which in turn, made successful celebrity maternity looks much more satisfying. Whenever a new starlet announces that they're expecting, it seems the designers fall right in line, working to commemorate the sartorial milestone. There was Beyonce's baby bump at the 2017 Grammy Awards, which Peter Dundas immortalized by way of two sequin-clad gowns. On a similarly glamorous note, Kate Hudson's sizzling silver-lining moment at the Venice Film Festival in 2003 — which dozens of style pointers can be drawn from, alone. And with trends from the last few decades making a comeback in every other category, there's no better time to look at the best look over the years for inspiration.

Alternatively, the past holds just as many inspiring looks off the red carpet — take, for example, Chrissy Teigen's fragmented cream-colored ensemble, or Hilary Duff's coffee run uniform: a cornflower blue minidress and a sun hat. The archives have tons to choose from, and there are a smattering of "like" styles to help mothers get the look. Whether you're in first or third trimester (or, just have baby fever), you'll find flesh-flashing looks for those looking to bear more, and conservative looks that are fit for a royal.

All the pregnant-girl style inspo you'll ever need lies ahead, courtesy of your favorite A-listers.

Blake Lively (2016) Alessio Botticelli/GC Images/Getty Images Blake Lively's front-tying floral dress is the perfect joyful frock for everything on your agenda. She wore it to a fashion brand launch in Brooklyn Bridge Park four years ago. Red Midi Wrap Maternity Dress $99 Seraphine SEE ON SERAPHINE

Chrissy Teigen (2018) Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images This cream sweater-dress combo paired seamlessly with Teigen's oatmeal-hued boots, which she kicked around in for an afternoon in Soho. Get the same silhouette below: Exclusive 2 in 1 stretch midi dress in cream gold metallic $48 Blume Maternity SEE ON ASOS

Kim Kardashian West (2013) Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images This show-stopping frock was custom-architected by Givenchy for Kim's first-ever Met Gala. If you're inspired, you'll find a similar, more informal high-neck make below: Maternity open back midiaxi dress with ruffle hem in poppy floral $111 Hope & Ivy SEE ON ASOS

Hilary Duff (2018) BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images In September of 2018, Hilary sported an front-buttoning, powder-blue frock that was decidedly chic. Blue Button Front Maternity Midi Dress $54 Pink Blush Maternity SEE ON PINK BLUSH

Ashley Graham (2019) ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Ashley Graham's prowess in pregnancy dressing scored her a Vogue cover this past January. Here, at Apple's "The Morning Show" premier, her bodycon turtleneck-dress makes the case. BASIC TURTLENECK - BLACK, MATERNITY $110 Rachel Pally SEE ON RACHEL PALLY

Kate Hudson (2003) VINCENZO PINTO/AFP/Getty Images The Almost Famous starlet was not only the first to rock the pillow clutch — she was also the best-dressed celeb at the Venice Film Festival in 2003, wearing a baby bump-bearing halter, complete with feathers and sequins. Get a similar skirt below: Charcoal Fitted Maternity Pencil Skirt $41 PinkBlush SEE ON PINK BLUSH

Kris Jenner (1995) Ron Davis/Archive Photos/Getty Images Hollywood's momager was a style icon long before her well-heeled daughters came into fame. This cozy look from her pregnancy with Kendall Jenner features a henley with a string of dainty buttons. Long Sleeve Rib Henley + Nursing $58 Ingrid & Isabel SEE O INGRID & ISABEL

Beyonce Knowles (2017) Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images Queen B's famous low-cut red gown at the Grammy's is the perfect inspo for a weekend ensemble while pregnant. Below, you'll find a certified "ASOS EDITION" piece that works during pregnancy and after: Sequin batwing midi dress with bow detail $237 $50.50 ASOS EDITION see on asos

Victoria Beckham (2011) WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the royal wedding in 2011, the Beckhams rolled out in ambitious, shadowy looks — Victoria, wearing a pair of platform Loubotins to elevate her cozy black minidress. Ponte Bell Sleeve Dress $108 INGRID & ISABEL

Sarah Jessica Parker (2002) Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images During her first pregnancy, Parker wore this blush empire line dress in 2002, which perfectly suited the pink carpet moment. For a similarly strap-y look, shop the front-tying sleeveless dress ahead: Tie Front Sleeveless Maternity Dress $178 $89.98 Splendid SEE ON A PEA IN THE POD

Jessica Alba (2017) BG008/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images In 2017, Jessica Alba wore this jumper to take her daughter to dance class, and the internet still is not over it. She still gets tons of use out of the one-step ensemble, long after her pregnancy. Grab your own ahead: Waverleigh Blue Corduroy Pocket Front Overalls $68 PINKBLUSH SEE ON PINK BLUSH

Angelina Jolie (2008) Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images Here, Jolie was heavily pregnant with twins, and still pulled off this powerful look so seamlessly. A staple maternity blazer is crucial to rounding out your maternity wardrobe. Luckily, Hatch makes a super similar style: The Blazer $268 Hatch SEE ON HATCH