If you’re in the market for a new handbag but can’t decide which one to invest in, worry not. The beauty of today’s age is that companies are ruled by the data they gather to better understand their customers. How that’s mutually beneficial to the individual buyer is that this data, when it’s shared, serves as an indicator of what was favored, what (still) is favored, and what will be in the future — all important factors to consider when shopping. Rebag’s 2022 resale report does just that by providing shoppers with a list of entry-level designer bags one should invest in for 2023 — all are around or under the $3,000 mark.

One of the notable purse callouts is the Prada Re-Edition 2000 Hobo bag, an archival style that the Italian label carried from 2000 to 2005 and brought back in 2020 with a recycled nylon material. The simple and functional piece has been carried by the likes of Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and Bella Hadid even before the revised version came out. The report highlights other nostalgic ’00s bags, including Carrie Bradshaw’s beloved Fendi Baguette, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, but also roomier tote bags, namely, Telfar’s Shopping Tote, which has an average retention value of 193 percent, according to the report. (To be clear, the retention value is the worth a handbag maintains from its purchase price.)

“There’s obviously a question of whether or not Telfar is a luxury brand,” Rebag’s Chief Merchandising Officer Elizabeth Layne tells TZR. “It does have many aspects that are similar to luxury brands with its drop model and scarcity, some of the strategic decisions of its owners.” And yet, the report shows that the brand’s average value retention on the secondary market exceeds all legacy brands, including Hermès.

More compact silhouettes made up the remainder of the entry-level investment category and included Chanel’s Wallet on Chain, Gucci’s Soho Chain Crossbody bag, and Louis Vuitton’s Pochette Accessories. “Chanel’s Wallet On Chain is still a couple of thousand dollars, but it’s definitely much more accessible than buying your classic Flap bag,” she says. (In October 2022, the Wallet on Chain’s pricing on Rebag ranged from about $2,000 to $4,600.)

Ahead, see TZR’s edit of the recommended “entry-level investment bags” and purchase when you’re ready.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.