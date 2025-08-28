Whenever Los Angeles-based brand Heaven Mayhem launches something new, it somehow always ends up becoming an it girl favorite. Just take one look at its celebrity following, which includes style icons like Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie Grainge, and Emily Ratajkowski. Beginning in 2022 as a line of vintage-inspired pendant necklaces, it quickly expanded into a full blown accessories destination, carrying everything from statement jewelry, watches, laptop cases, and now, eyewear. Yes, to the surprise of no one, Heaven Mayhem’s new eyewear collection is picking up steam fast.

Following a highly successful debut in February (the glasses sold out in just one day), the brand released its sophomore collection, titled Drop II: The Main Act, on August 21. This new line is the natural next step, building upon already-popular sunnies like Esme and Rhey, worn by Jennifer Lawrence and Rosie Huntington-Whitely. The latest drop focuses on seven exclusive eyewear styles — an additional four designs compared to the original three. Though there are now more options to choose from, including two clear lens styles and more trendy aviators, some already come with a waitlist.

But what exactly makes the eyewear, and brand, so desirable? According to founder and creative director Pia Mance, the inspiration “came from embracing accessories as a way to feel confident —channeling true Main Character Energy.” In other words, the glasses are meant to be worn for someone who is unapologetically herself.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is seen in the Upper East Side on April 26, 2025 in New York City. Getty Images

In order to execute the vision, Mance and her team traveled to Paris to shoot the latest campaign. Paris felt like an organic return for the brand since the first eyewear campaign was shot there as well. “Paris offers the perfect backdrop, timeless architecture, vibrant streets, and an unmistakable energy,” Mance explains. Not to mention, it’s the home of the model off-duty aesthetic — which was the general vibe of the campaign. “There’s something iconic about the city that continues to elevate our story, making each moment feel both familiar and new,” she continues.

Courtesy of Heaven Mayhem

Mance, who built an impressive $10 million dollar business in only three years, as recently detailed in Vogue Business, is aiming to be the go-to accessories destination...and it’s working. Heaven Mayhem has proven to stand on its own, but in a lot of ways it’s an extension of Mance and the world she has built. “Sunglasses are the one accessory I never leave the house without, so I thought, why not bring that to Heaven Mayhem and create my own?” she says.

If you glance at Mance’s Instagram feed, which boasts over 158,000 followers, she can be seen wearing the pieces that she creates in an organic and discreet way. In fact, it’s not uncommon for her to wear her designs before they even launch, which creates even more intrigue around them —especially when it’s just a subtle hint with no real explanation or description. One comment under her Instagram post reads, “we are so ready for that watch girl” and another said “where are your sunglasses from?” Styled meticulously against her designer wardrobe — which includes brands like Jacquemus, Christopher Esber and David Koma — Mance is almost always wearing Heaven Mayhem earrings, watches, and now eyewear.

Seeing Mance style the pieces together in an intentional way only pushes the products further. She lives in this aspirational world that people want a piece of. And with Heaven Mayhem’s accessible price points (most items are under $200), they can. In addition to designing pieces to elevate everyday wardrobes, bringing people together is a big part of the brand’s mission. “Our main focus is continuing to connect with our community and create special memories through our Heaven Bar activations,” says the founder, referencing the brand’s popular pop-ups that travel to different cities, bringing the Heaven Mayhem community together IRL.

To celebrate the launch of Drop II, Heaven Mayhem teamed up with Tezza Barton, the creator of the Tezza photo app, to introduce an exclusive black and white filter. On August 22 and 23, Heaven Mayhem hosted an immersive photo studio experience in Los Angeles where guests could get a behind-the-scenes look at new styles along with a space to shoot content with the latest collection. “We also want to inspire people with amazing style content, showing all the different ways our accessories can elevate everyday dressing,” Mance tells us. The first day was invite-only for VIPs and friends of the brand while the next day was open to community members and customers.

Inside of the event you could find glossy editorial versions of the campaign lookbook, a photo booth, as well as Heaven Mayhem products displayed on trays throughout for trying on, including earrings, watches, and necklaces. As for future plans for the brand? “We have so many exciting plans... but you’ll have to wait and see!” says Mance.

Shop Drop II: The Main Act, below (before it sells out!).